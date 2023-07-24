Where Was Prince George's Birthday Portrait Taken? (It's Not Where His Other Steps Pics Took Place!)

Prince George knows a set of stairs make a great photo backdrop!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's son starred in a new portrait released Friday by Kensington Palace to celebrate his 10th birthday. The palace announced that the snap was taken in Windsor earlier this month by photographer Millie Pilkington, and it shows the young royal casually sitting on some steps.

Gert's Royals speculated that the location of the photo was the Duchess of Kent Mausoleum on the Frogmore Estate in Windsor. The mausoleum is the burial site of Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent who was also named Victoria. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the upper area of the mausoleum was intended to be used as a summer house for Queen Victoria's mother but was not complete when she died in 1861.

The Duchess of Kent Mausoleum at Frogmore. Getty Images

Prince George's latest birthday portrait isn't the first time he's posed for an official photo on some stairs.

His latest pic is reminiscent of a series of snaps taken in November 2014, when the 1-year-old prince posed on the steps at London’s Kensington Palace for portraits released ahead of Christmas.

George returned to the Kensington Palace steps in September 2019 with his sister, Princess Charlotte, to mark her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

The Kensington Palace steps also appeared to be the backdrop for a surprise photo released in 2019 of Prince William with his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — on the day of that year's Trooping the Colour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, 41, lived with their children at Kensington Palace in London until last summer when they relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

There, the family relishes the open parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can freely play.

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend previously told PEOPLE. "It's a real little community."

In addition to Windsor and London, the Prince and Princess of Wales' family spends much of their time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk — which has also served as the backdrop for family photos, including their most recent Christmas card.

The home, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, is said to be where Kate feels most at home.

“Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different,” a source close to the royal household previously told PEOPLE. “She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally. I don’t think she would have been living a very different life.”