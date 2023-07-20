How Prince George Will Spend His Milestone 10th Birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest child, who is second in line to the throne, has celebrated past birthdays on vacation

Published on July 20, 2023 10:14AM EDT
Prince George at Wimbledon
Prince George celebrates 10th birthday. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George is marking a milestone birthday this weekend!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child, who is currently second in the line of succession to the throne, will turn 10 on July 22. Royal watchers can expect a new portrait of the prince, a royal tradition that occurs every year on his birthday — however, George will likely be celebrating his birthday out of the royal spotlight.

Because Prince George's birthday takes place during summer vacation from school, it's likely that George — along with his parents and younger siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis — will spend the big day on a family vacation. It wouldn't be the first time — in 2019, Kate and William traveled with their kids to the private Caribbean island of Mustique for the young royal's birthday.

The royal family has a special connection to the island. Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, found it to be a haven when her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones turned turbulent in the 1970s. Margaret had been gifted a 10-acre parcel by the private island’s then-owner, Colin Tennant, and she built a vacation home christened Les Jolies Eaux (“the beautiful waters").

Since then, several members of the royal family have retreated to the island to relax in the relative privacy it offers. William and Kate have been traveling to Mustique for years. They have even brought along Kate’s family, including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa and James.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also headed to Jordan, where they posed for their 2021 Christmas card photo, for a family getaway.

There's also the possibility that they'll stay a little closer to home with a domestic vacation. Some of their favorite spots include the Isles of Scilly and the Lake District.

"[Kate] said that her children love coming here and walking in the fells," said Jack Mumberson after talking with Kate about the Lake District during a 2019 event. "She told us how nice the Lake District was and how lucky we were to live so close to the mountains."

No matter where the Prince and Princess of Wales' family are, it's likely that Prince George will enjoy cake on his birthday. Kate recently asked Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia for some baking and decorating tips.

"The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like, 'How did you get the buttercream so smooth?' " Fevronia — who was in the 2019 series of the hit show — recently told PEOPLE. "She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes."

Prince George has had a fun-filled summer already. In addition to a family outing at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England on Friday, the young prince watched the men's final at Wimbledon for the second year in a row over the weekend. He and Princess Charlotte cheered excitedly as Carlos Alvaraz defeated Novak Djokovic.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Though the future king may seem shy compared to confident sister Princess Charlotte and carefree brother Prince Louis, a close friend tells PEOPLE exclusively, "He's a cracking lad."

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes Kate and William's children have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."

RELATED: When Prince George Learned He Will Be King — and How His Parents Are Ensuring the Role Is Not 'Too Burdensome'

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

While making sure that Prince George has a conventional childhood, Prince William and Princess Kate are also highly aware that they are raising a future monarch.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider tells PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Prince George marks 10th birthday.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince George's royal role was made clear recently at King Charles' coronation when he acted as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor. George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation.

"He was terrific," says a close family friend.

