Prince George's Birthday Celebrated by Westminster Abbey with a Rare Photo from King Charles' Coronation

George acted as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor at the crowning ceremony — and Westminster Abbey marked his 10th birthday with a "dramatic overhead photograph" from the service

Published on July 24, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Prince George King Charles coronation
Prince George at King Charles' coronation on May 6, 2023. Photo:

Getty Images

Prince George's 10th birthday was honored by a very special venue for the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child turned 10 on Saturday, and Westminster Abbey celebrated the occasion by sharing a rare image on social media from King Charles' coronation ceremony on May 6.

The picture shows George acting as one of the four Pages of Honor to his grandfather, carrying the monarch's coronation robe as the King processes out of Westminster Abbey after being crowned. King Charles, 74, is also seen holding the orb and scepter while wearing the Imperial State Crown (although he was crowned in the St. Edward's Crown, only used at coronations, he swapped it for the less-heavy headpiece to make his way back to Buckingham Palace).

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 10th birthday today!" Westminster Abbey wrote on Twitter. "This dramatic overhead photograph shows His Royal Highness and his fellow Pages of Honour leaving the Abbey with HM The King following the Coronation service in May."

Prince George King Charles coronation birthday twitter
Prince George at King Charles' coronation on May 6, 2023.

Getty Images

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to give their son a normal childhood whenever possible, his royal role as second in the line of succession and future monarch was apparent at the coronation.

While his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — joined the congregation at Westminster Abbey, Prince George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation.

"He was terrific," a close family friend recently told PEOPLE.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, were aware of the pressure their eldest child would feel in the spotlight but felt he was ready for the task.

Added a guest, "The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince George and his family at King Charles' coronation on May 6, 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While Westminster Abbey shared a social media tribute for Prince George's birthday — just like King Charles and Queen Camilla did — the young royal did miss out on another royal birthday tradition: the ringing of the Abbey bells.

Before 2020, the bells marked the birthdays of 12 members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their four children — then now-King CharlesPrincess AnnePrince Andrew and Prince Edward— all receive the honor, as did Charles' wife, Camilla. Prince William, Kate and their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — completed the list.

However, the tradition changed amid financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Westminster Abbey's bells only marked the birthdays of Queen Elizabeth and Charles.

The list changed after the death of Queen Elizabeth, ringing only for the four most senior members of the family in 2023: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.

The bells will also ring for King Charles' Accession Day on September 8, which will also mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Prince George, Birthday Portrait
Prince George's 10th birthday portrait.

Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

Prince George's milestone 10th birthday was also marked with an annual tradition: the release of a new photo of the birthday boy! In the snap taken in Windsor earlier this month by photographer Millie Pilkington, George looks all grown up (and just like dad Prince William!) as he smiles for a portrait while sitting on a set of stairs.

The new pic is reminiscent of a series of snaps taken in November 2014, when George was just 1 and posed on the steps of Kensington Palace for portraits released ahead of Christmas.

Prince George celebrated his big day out of the public eye. It's possible the Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children on a summer vacation as they have in years past on George's birthday.

It's possible that they spent part of the day on Saturday watching the England women's national soccer team compete in the World Cup, beating Haiti 1-0 in their first outing of the tournament. Prince George is a big sports fan, along with the rest of his family, and Prince William and Princess Kate tweeted last week, "Good luck @Lionesses, we’re all cheering you on!"

