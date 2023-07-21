Prince George Is Turning 10! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life

The young prince has had a charmed childhood as Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare him for the destiny ahead

Published on July 21, 2023 09:05AM EDT
Prince George birthday gallery split
Prince George in 2016, 2017 and 2023. The second in line to the throne turns 10 on July 22. Photo:

getty (3)

Prince George is growing up! The heir to the throne turns 10 on Saturday and will likely ring in the special occasion with his family. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son may be king one day, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have worked to ensure he still has a normal childhood largely outside of the royal spotlight.

In honor of Prince George turning double digits, look back at the best photos from his ten years.

01 of 14

2013

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William leave the hospital with newborn Prince George in July 2013.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

On July 22, 2013, a young couple welcomed their first child. Keeping with royal tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed for a photo call outside the hospital the following day to introduce the world to the new addition to the line of succession to the throne (when he was born, George was third in line behind his grandfather Charles and father William).

The little prince’s name was soon announced as George Alexander Louis, likely a tribute to the regnal name of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI.

02 of 14

2014

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George as he and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge's look on while visiting the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London, England. The family released the photo ahead of the first birthday of Prince George on July 22.
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William visit the Natural History Museum before George's first birthday. John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince George sweetly reached from his mom’s arms while checking out the Sensational Butterflies exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London with his parents in July 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as William and Kate were styled at the time, released the shot in honor of their son’s first birthday — kicking off a tradition that would continue ever since (and eventually extend to his siblings).

03 of 14

2015

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Prince George chats with Queen Elizabeth on his sister Princess Charlotte's christening day. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

In an especially memorable image from George’s toddler days, the almost 2-year-old prince animatedly chatted with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth at the 2015 christening of his sister, Princess Charlotte.

04 of 14

2016

Prince George of Cambridge departs Victoria on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada
Prince George gives a wave as he leaves Canada with his family in 2016. Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Prince George stole hearts with a darling double wave while visiting Canada with his family in October 2016 at age 3.

05 of 14

2016

Prince George of Cambridge licks a candy cane at Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Prince George tries a candy cane as he leaves church in Bucklebury on Christmas in 2016.

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Is there anything cuter than a tiny prince enjoying Christmas?

06 of 14

2017

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 3
Prince George checks out a helicopter in Germany during a visit with his family in 2017. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George had another iconic photo moment when he explored a helicopter with dad Prince William during a royal tour of Germany on the eve of his 4th birthday.

07 of 14

2018

GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge attends the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England.
Prince George plays at a polo match in Gloucester in 2018.

 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The little prince bounded around the grounds of the Beaufort Polo Club during one of his dad’s matches a few weeks before his 5th birthday.

08 of 14

2019

Prince George and Princess Charlotte matched in uniforms on the steps of Kensington Palace on an important morning: their first day at the same school! The sweet bond between George, then 6, and Charlotte, then 4, was evident as they posed close together before heading off to Thomas’s Battersea in September 2019.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.

09 of 14

2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way we've never seen before. Raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting Covid-19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities. (Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the "Clap for Carers" campaign from Amner Hall in Norfolk during an appearance that aired on the BBC in April 2020. Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

George joined dad William, mom Kate, sister Charlotte and little brother Louis to support the “Clap for Carers” campaign during the coronavirus pandemic. The royal family applauded frontline workers from Amner Hall, their country home in Norfolk, in a special appearance that aired on the BBC.

10 of 14

2021

Prince William, President of the Football Association with Prince George during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London
Prince George and Prince William watch the Euro 2020 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in June 2021. Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty

Prince George was treated to a soccer game on a school night a few weeks before his 8th birthday to watch England and Germany play their Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium. 

The little prince (who has inherited his father’s love of football, as the sport is known in Europe) proved to be a lucky charm, and England advanced to the quarterfinals.

11 of 14

2022

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Then-Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Pageant in 2022. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince George looked at Queen Elizabeth with love during the royal family’s appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the final day of Platinum Jubilee. 

The picture was even more poignant as it caught four generations of royalty — including heirs Prince William and then-Prince Charles — in one frame.

"That's an extra dynamic you have with royal photos, you have that deeper historical context which makes these moments so important to capture," explained royal photographer Chris Jackson, who was behind the lens, on the Hello! A Right Royal podcast. “As a photographer, you do feel the pressure of that history and you don't want to bugger it up, basically.”

12 of 14

2023

Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) and King Charles III watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Prince George and King Charles smile on the stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Charles' historic coronation day.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Nine-year-old George adorably served as a Page of Honor at the coronation of his grandfather King Charles on May 6. The young prince — who is now second in line to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September — helped carry a corner of the King’s robes during the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey and flashed a grin while leaving the balcony of Buckingham Palace balcony behind his grandfather. 

“He was terrific,” a close family friend tells PEOPLE of George’s Page of Honor part in this week’s exclusive cover story.

13 of 14

Birthday Boy

The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Saturday July 1, 2023.
Prince George and Prince William watch cricket in London on July 1.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty

George will likely ring in his 10th birthday with loved ones — and maybe even some pizza! While he may seem shy at some public events, sources tell PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that William and Kate’s eldest son is truly coming into his own.

"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend tells PEOPLE.

14 of 14

Party Prince

Prince George at Wimbledon
Prince George cheers in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 16.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Happy birthday, Prince George!

