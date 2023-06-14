Prince Edward is ready to ride.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 59, will support his older brother King Charles at the first Trooping the Colour of the new reign on Saturday with a personal first: taking part in the monarch's public birthday celebrations on horseback. PEOPLE can confirm Prince Edward will participate in the procession on horseback in his role as Colonel of the London Guards, the army reserve battalion of the Guards Division. The new battalion was formed as a product of the military reforms in May 2022.

Also likely riding in the parade will be King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William, who all participated in last year's event. The King succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as Colonel-in-Chief of all seven regiments of the household division while Princess Anne is Colonel of the Blues and Royals and Prince William is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards (a fitting role that ties in with his title as the Prince of Wales).

Prince William, King Charles and Princess Anne in 2022. Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, not all honorary royal colonels will be taking part in Trooping the Colour on horseback. In December, King Charles named his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as Colonel of the Irish Guards (taking over the role from her husband, Prince William) and wife Queen Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (an honor that was removed from Prince Andrew by his late mother). It's likely that both Princess Kate and Queen Camilla will ride in a horse-drawn carriage for Trooping the Colour.

Last year, Prince Edward rode in a coach with his wife Sophie (recently given the title of the Duchess of Edinburgh) and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. The foursome then joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Lady Louise, Sophie and Prince Edward in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their working royal roles and Prince Andrew giving up public life in the wake of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Edward and Sophie have stepped up as important senior members of the royal family.

In March, coinciding with Prince Edward's 59th birthday, King Charles named his youngest sibling as the Duke of Edinburgh, a title that previously belonged to their father, Prince Philip.

Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh — a title last held by the late Queen Elizabeth before she became monarch. The couple visited Edinburgh for the first time with their new titles in March, with Edward calling it a "very special and slightly overwhelming day." He then referred to Sophie as "my wife and Duchess," prompting laughs from the crowd.

It had been Prince Philip's wish that his youngest son would receive the title after his death.

Towards the end of his life, Prince Edward – alongside Sophie — continued representing Prince Philip at award ceremonies for the Duke of Edinburgh volunteering program for young people, which Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years created.

Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles, 74, being on horseback at Trooping the Colour on Saturday will mark the first time the British monarch has ridden in the parade since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth last participated as a rider. In the years that followed, the Queen opted to take a carriage instead.

