Prince Daniel of Sweden Denies 'Mean, False Rumors' of Marriage Turmoil with Crown Princess Victoria

The royal couple issued a rare statement last year to address "widespread negative rumors"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Published on August 30, 2023 05:53PM EDT
Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and His Royal Highness Prince Daniel of Sweden are given a tour of the Royal Botanical Gardens
Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visited Sydney in February 2023. Photo:

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Prince Daniel of Sweden is shutting down speculation that his marriage to Crown Princess Victoria is on the rocks.

On Tuesday, The Times reported that the 49-year-old royal debunked the gossip in a rare interview with SVT, Sweden’s national public broadcaster.

The comments came in the televised special "Prince Daniel 50 years,” local outlet Expressen reported, which aired ahead of his 50th birthday on Sept. 15. During the sit down, Daniel spoke about the reports of impending divorce that emerged last year. The couple later made a statement disputing the allegations.

“Many friends from across Sweden and overseas have got in touch and things arrived at a certain point where we felt we could no longer accept it,” Prince Daniel told SVT, per The Times. “I don’t think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumor.”

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden during the state banquet
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden during a state banquet in Stockholm in 2022.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria’s husband added that the “mean, false rumors” created “serious consequences” for his family.

According to the outlet, Stoppa Pressarna alleged that the marriage was in crisis over “incredible betrayal” in early 2022, and the statement soon came from the Swedish Royal House. Despite the denial, The Times said the celebrity news site has continued to run related reporting, perhaps prompting Prince Daniel to speak out again.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden pose for a picture during the Michael Bindefeld Foundation In Memory of The Holocaust scholarship ceremony at the Royal Dramatic Theater on January 27, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria in 2022. Michael Campanella/Getty


Courtiers shared the original statement on social media in February 2022 along with a formal portrait of Daniel and Victoria.

“It has come to our attention that there is an ongoing spread of negative rumors regarding our private relationship. Allegations spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” the Instagram caption began.

“Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now being spread are completely unfounded,” it continued, signed “Victoria and Daniel.”

Crown Princess Victoria, 46, is the eldest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne. She met her husband (born Olaf Daniel Westling) at the gym in 2001, where he was her personal trainer. 

They dated for eight years before tying the knot on June 19, 2010. The dazzling royal wedding was estimated to cost $2 million and drew royalty including Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Albert of Monaco and Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. 

The couple went on to welcome two children — Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, 7 — and marked 13 years of marriage earlier this summer. 

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar at Victoria’s birthday celebration in Borgholm in July 2023.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

In July, the family of four stepped out for Crown Princess Victoria’s 46th birthday celebration in Borgholm. The festivies were highlighted by a horse-drawn carriage ride, a stop at Solliden Castle and an evening concert at the Borgholm Castle ruins held in Victoria's honor. 

Prince Daniel was out and about for royal duties the day before the SVT interview aired, visiting businesses and getting to know entrepreneurs in the Gnosjö region.  

