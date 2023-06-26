Prince Christian of Denmark Turns Down Government Funding He's Entitled to at Age 18

Prince Christian of Denmark won’t be accepting a royal allowance just yet.

On Monday, the Danish Royal House announced that the future king will not be taking the government funding he is entitled to by law when he turns 18 in October. Instead, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will continue to focus on his studies, and the issue will be revisited when he turns 21 or if there is a change of throne. Christian’s grandmother Queen Margrethe is currently Denmark’s reigning sovereign.

“His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 on 15 October 2023,” courtiers said in a statement on Instagram Monday, posting the prince’s cypher. “Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince's upper secondary education. In continuation of this, the Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's further youth and education courses when the time is right.”

RELATED: Tiara Time! Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark Sparkle During Norway Royal Visit

Prince Christian with his parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset

“It has thus been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that support will only be sought in the Folketing [Danish Parliament] for a law on annuities when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that,” the update from the Danish Royal House continued. “Only after this is the expectation that His Royal Highness will participate to a greater extent in official contexts. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official contexts to a limited extent.”

While Christian has stepped out with his parents and siblings Princess Isabella, 15, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 12, for royal events like the Royal Run in Copenhagen and Queen Margrethe’s birthday celebrations, he is not yet a full-time working royal. The prince follows his father Frederik, 54, as second in the line of succession and currently attends the Ordrup Gymnasium school.



Queen Margrethe on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace for her 83rd birthday with her grandchildren. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The decision for Christian to delay his annual allowance follows a trend set by Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands. In June 2021, the heir to the Dutch throne wrote to Prime Minister Mark Rutte explaining that she would be turning down the nearly $2 million government-funded allowance she was entitled to on her 18th birthday. The Princess of Orange said she would not accept the allowance until she took up a full-time royal role.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals from Around the World in Epic Group Photo—Can You Spot Them?

"On 7 December 2021 I will be 18 and, according to the law, receive an allowance," she said in a letter published by local outlet NOS. "I find that uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, and while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus."

The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima added that she planned to take a gap year before beginning her undergraduate studies. She said she would repay the nearly $400,000 she was entitled to during her time as a student and would not claim $1.6 million in expenses "until I incur high costs in my role as Princess of Orange."

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands with Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty



Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

According to her royal bio, the future queen of the Netherlands, 19, spent her gap year interning with the Orange Fund and volunteering. She is currently studying politics, psychology, law and economics at the University of Amsterdam.

When her school schedule allows, Princess Catharina-Amalia joins her parents at certain engagements to prepare for her future role as head of state. The princess recently attended the Buckingham Palace reception the night before King Charles' historic coronation in London, and the royal wedding banquet for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif.

