Prince Christian of Denmark Turns Down Government Funding He's Entitled to at Age 18

The move follows a similar decision from Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who is also destined to rule

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 02:02PM EDT
September 11: Prince Christian of Denmark arrives at the Royal yaught Dannebrog for a lunch during the 50 years anniversary of Her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark accession to the throne at on September 10, 2022
Prince Christian of Denmark at an accession celebration for Queen Margrethe in September 2022. Photo:

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Prince Christian of Denmark won’t be accepting a royal allowance just yet.

On Monday, the Danish Royal House announced that the future king will not be taking the government funding he is entitled to by law when he turns 18 in October. Instead, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will continue to focus on his studies, and the issue will be revisited when he turns 21 or if there is a change of throne. Christian’s grandmother Queen Margrethe is currently Denmark’s reigning sovereign.

“His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 on 15 October 2023,” courtiers said in a statement on Instagram Monday, posting the prince’s cypher. “Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince's upper secondary education. In continuation of this, the Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's further youth and education courses when the time is right.”

RELATED: Tiara Time! Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark Sparkle During Norway Royal Visit

Prince Christian of Denmark Starts New School
Prince Christian with his parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset

“It has thus been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that support will only be sought in the Folketing [Danish Parliament] for a law on annuities when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that,” the update from the Danish Royal House continued. “Only after this is the expectation that His Royal Highness will participate to a greater extent in official contexts. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official contexts to a limited extent.”

While Christian has stepped out with his parents and siblings Princess Isabella, 15, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 12, for royal events like the Royal Run in Copenhagen and Queen Margrethe’s birthday celebrations, he is not yet a full-time working royal. The prince follows his father Frederik, 54, as second in the line of succession and currently attends the Ordrup Gymnasium school. 

Queen Margrethe of Denmark with her grandchildren Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Prince Vincent of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark, Count Nikolai of Denmark, Count Felix of Denmark, Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace at the 83rd birthday of the Danish Queen on April 16, 2023
Queen Margrethe on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace for her 83rd birthday with her grandchildren.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The decision for Christian to delay his annual allowance follows a trend set by Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands. In June 2021, the heir to the Dutch throne wrote to Prime Minister Mark Rutte explaining that she would be turning down the nearly $2 million government-funded allowance she was entitled to on her 18th birthday. The Princess of Orange said she would not accept the allowance until she took up a full-time royal role.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals from Around the World in Epic Group Photo—Can You Spot Them?

"On 7 December 2021 I will be 18 and, according to the law, receive an allowance," she said in a letter published by local outlet NOS. "I find that uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, and while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus."

The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima added that she planned to take a gap year before beginning her undergraduate studies. She said she would repay the nearly $400,000 she was entitled to during her time as a student and would not claim $1.6 million in expenses "until I incur high costs in my role as Princess of Orange."

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Amalia of The Netherlands and Princess Ariane of The Netherlands attend the Kingsday celebration on April 27, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands
King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands with Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty


Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

According to her royal bio, the future queen of the Netherlands, 19, spent her gap year interning with the Orange Fund and volunteering. She is currently studying politics, psychology, law and economics at the University of Amsterdam.

When her school schedule allows, Princess Catharina-Amalia joins her parents at certain engagements to prepare for her future role as head of state. The princess recently attended the Buckingham Palace reception the night before King Charles' historic coronation in London, and the royal wedding banquet for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif.

Related Articles
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Spent 18th Birthdays Visiting Teen Cancer Units
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell are seen discussing ambition for Homewards
Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour
Sarah Ferguson Reveals She Had a Mastectomy
Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Released After Operation
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are All Smiles in Procession for Final Day of 2023 Royal Ascot
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Princess Maxima of the Netherlands attends the wedding ceremony of Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg at the Cathedral of our Lady of Luxembourg on October 20, 2012 i
Hat Maker Details the 'Stressful' Experience of Creating a Custom Headpiece for Queen Máxima
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderfu
Princess Diana's Original Black Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale
Princess Anne in 2023 and 1978
Princess Anne's Latest Royal Rewear Was 45 Years in the Making! See the Side-by-Side