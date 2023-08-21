Prince Andrew's BBC Interviewer Speaks Out in New Documentary: 'Someone Always Gets Fired'

The new A&E documentary 'Secrets of Prince Andrew' follows Queen Elizabeth's son and his infamous interview with the BBC

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 21, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew. Photo: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The decisions that led to Prince Andrew sitting down for his bombshell 2019 interview with the BBC about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein are being examined in a new documentary.

A preview of the new A&E documentary Secrets of Prince Andrew aired on Good Morning America hours ahead of the premiere on Monday night. The documentary dives into Queen Elizabeth's second son's choice to sit down with BBC's Emily Maitlis and discuss his links to Epstein for the first time, speaking out about his relationship with the disgraced millionaire and allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) when she was 17.

Filmmaker Sheldon Lazarus said in the clip, "Everybody in his inner circle told him not to do the interview. We're still — you know, even myself now, still trying to work out why would you do that?"

He added, "This went viral, global literally seconds after it aired in the U.K."

Prince Andrew's friend and legal advisor appeared on camera for an interview as well as Emily Maitlis, the journalist who conducted the interview.

Maitlis said in the documentary, "Whenever the BBC and the royals meet, someone always gets fired. I didn't think it would be him."

According to a press release from A&E, the show's contributors include "Samantha McAlister, the BBC Newsnight producer who spent over a year negotiating the interview with the Palace and securing the scoop of a lifetime, journalist and author Vicky Ward, palace insiders and friends and advisors who know Prince Andrew best."

Soon after "Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview" aired, Prince Andrew released a statement announcing his decision to "step back from public duties." He was stripped of his military titles and patronages by Queen Elizabeth in Jan. 2022 amid Giuffre's civil sexual assault lawsuit, in which she alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal on three occasions between 1999 and 2002 when she was a teenager. An out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount was reached the following month.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

The infamous interview will also be the subject of a Netflix movie called Scoop by screenwriter Peter Moffat. Earlier this year, it was announced that Gillian Anderson, who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, will play Maitlis. Meanwhile, in the part of Prince Andrew will be Rufus Sewell, known for his roles in The Illusionist, A Knight's Tale and The Man in the High Castle.

Keeley Hawes will portray Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew's private secretary at the time, while Billie Piper will play Sam McAlister, the producer who negotiated Andrew's booking and wrote the memoir Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews, on which the upcoming film is based.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew in June 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Scoop will give viewers "the inside track on the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of the queen's 'favorite son,'" according to the film's logline. That includes everything from "navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew's inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal — to the jaw-dropping interview itself."

Related Articles
King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony
King Charles Meets a Notoriously Naughty Pony as He Begins Stay at Balmoral Castle — Just Like Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Womenâs Soccer Team âGood Luckâ Ahead of World Cup Final
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Women’s Soccer Team ‘Good Luck’ Ahead of World Cup Final — Watch!
See the Name Princess Leonor Sports on Her Army Uniform
See the Name on Princess Leonor of Spain's Army Uniform — and How It Relates to Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out in New Interview: 'I Am a Happy Man'
King Charles at the Ceremony of the Keys
King Charles May Be Continuing a Royal Tradition at Scotland's Balmoral Castle — The Hint He's Moved In
rince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to England's national football centre at St. George's Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize
Watch Kate Middleton Cleverly Let Husband Prince William Take the Lead During a Royal Outing
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 13th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 closing ceremony at the La Misericordia cultural center on July 30, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England
Queen Letizia of Spain to Attend World Cup Final in Australia — But Prince William Isn't Planning to Go
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives accompanied by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her sister Infanta Sofia, at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza
Spain's Future Queen Princess Leonor Starts 3-Year Military Training With Sweet Send-off From Family
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a âFairy Picnicâ with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a 'Fairy Picnic' with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton Went Shoeless in a Polite Yet Surprising Move During Visit with Roman Kemp
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Best 'Suits' Style Moments: See the Future Duchess' Chic Streak on the Trending Series
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England
Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Named in Racist Messages Allegedly Sent by Ex-Police Officers
Wendy Holden on Diana
Why Princess Diana Was the 'Particular Kind of Girl' the Royal Family Wanted Prince Charles to Marry