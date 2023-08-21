Prince Andrew's BBC Interviewer Speaks Out in New Documentary: 'Someone Always Gets Fired'

The decisions that led to Prince Andrew sitting down for his bombshell 2019 interview with the BBC about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein are being examined in a new documentary.

A preview of the new A&E documentary Secrets of Prince Andrew aired on Good Morning America hours ahead of the premiere on Monday night. The documentary dives into Queen Elizabeth's second son's choice to sit down with BBC's Emily Maitlis and discuss his links to Epstein for the first time, speaking out about his relationship with the disgraced millionaire and allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) when she was 17.

Filmmaker Sheldon Lazarus said in the clip, "Everybody in his inner circle told him not to do the interview. We're still — you know, even myself now, still trying to work out why would you do that?"

He added, "This went viral, global literally seconds after it aired in the U.K."

Prince Andrew's friend and legal advisor appeared on camera for an interview as well as Emily Maitlis, the journalist who conducted the interview.

Maitlis said in the documentary, "Whenever the BBC and the royals meet, someone always gets fired. I didn't think it would be him."



According to a press release from A&E, the show's contributors include "Samantha McAlister, the BBC Newsnight producer who spent over a year negotiating the interview with the Palace and securing the scoop of a lifetime, journalist and author Vicky Ward, palace insiders and friends and advisors who know Prince Andrew best."

Soon after "Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview" aired, Prince Andrew released a statement announcing his decision to "step back from public duties." He was stripped of his military titles and patronages by Queen Elizabeth in Jan. 2022 amid Giuffre's civil sexual assault lawsuit, in which she alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal on three occasions between 1999 and 2002 when she was a teenager. An out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount was reached the following month.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

The infamous interview will also be the subject of a Netflix movie called Scoop by screenwriter Peter Moffat. Earlier this year, it was announced that Gillian Anderson, who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, will play Maitlis. Meanwhile, in the part of Prince Andrew will be Rufus Sewell, known for his roles in The Illusionist, A Knight's Tale and The Man in the High Castle.

Keeley Hawes will portray Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew's private secretary at the time, while Billie Piper will play Sam McAlister, the producer who negotiated Andrew's booking and wrote the memoir Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews, on which the upcoming film is based.

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew in June 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Scoop will give viewers "the inside track on the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of the queen's 'favorite son,'" according to the film's logline. That includes everything from "navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew's inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal — to the jaw-dropping interview itself."

