Prince's 1991 Classic 'Diamonds and Pearls' to Be Reissued with 47 Unreleased Tracks

Never-heard-before music from the Purple One is coming soon.

Paisley Park Enterprises announced on Thursday that Prince & The New Power Generation’s 1991 album Diamonds and Pearls is getting reissued. The reissue, out on Oct. 27 via Paisley Park Enterprises in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records, will feature 47 previously unreleased tracks.

Prince & The New Power Generation’s 'Diamonds and Pearls'. Courtesy of Paisley Park Enterprises

Diamonds and Pearls, which was the late rock star's 13th studio album and his first with the backing back The New Power Generation, will also be remastered for the first time. The upcoming release includes remixes and B-sides from the era, as well as over two hours of concert footage from the late rock star’s vault.

Along with the announcement, the “When Doves Cry” artist’s estate shared two tracks. Paisley Park Enterprises dropped the unreleased “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix - Full Version),” on which fans can hear lyrics and instrumentation that were later cut.

The special reissue will be available for download and streaming, and various physical formats on vinyl and CD. It comes with a 120-page photo book, featuring essays and a forward by Prince collaborator/rapper Chuck D, a Dolby Atmos mix of the album on Blu-ray, and both audio and video of a concert where Prince previewed the Diamonds And Pearls Tour at his Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, in early 1992. All editions of the remastered album are available for pre-order.

The classic album included hits like “Gett Off” and “Cream,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to reach multi-platinum certification in the U.S. and U.K. According to a press release, it was the first release the hitmaker recorded with his then new band and gave them a rare co-credit on the album, which he had only previously done with his group The Revolution.

The late music legend’s estate has shared several other releases from his vault. In 2019, the 1999 Super Deluxe Edition dropped and 2020 saw the release of Sign O’ The Times Super Deluxe Edition.

Prince’s shelved 2010 album Welcome 2 America was released posthumously in 2021 after it was discovered by his archivist, according to Rolling Stone.

The seven-time Grammy winner died in 2016 at age 56 from an accidental overdose caused by “fentanyl toxicity.”

Musicians have continued to honor the “Purple Rain” singer’s legacy since his untimely death and spoken out about their regrets about missing their chance to work with him, from Shania Twain to Dr. Dre.

