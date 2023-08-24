Prince's 1991 Classic 'Diamonds and Pearls' to Be Reissued with 47 Unreleased Tracks

Paisley Park Enterprises announced on Thursday that Purple One's first album with his band The New Power Generation is getting remastered

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Prince album art
Prince. Photo:

© Paisley Park Enterprises | Photographer: Randee St. Nicholas

Never-heard-before music from the Purple One is coming soon. 

Paisley Park Enterprises announced on Thursday that Prince & The New Power Generation’s 1991 album Diamonds and Pearls is getting reissued. The reissue, out on Oct. 27 via Paisley Park Enterprises in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records, will feature 47 previously unreleased tracks. 

Prince album art
Prince & The New Power Generation’s 'Diamonds and Pearls'.

Courtesy of Paisley Park Enterprises

Diamonds and Pearls, which was the late rock star's 13th studio album and his first with the backing back The New Power Generation, will also be remastered for the first time. The upcoming release includes remixes and B-sides from the era, as well as over two hours of concert footage from the late rock star’s vault. 

Along with the announcement, the “When Doves Cry” artist’s estate shared two tracks. Paisley Park Enterprises dropped the unreleased “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix - Full Version),” on which fans can hear lyrics and instrumentation that were later cut. 

The special reissue will be available for download and streaming, and various physical formats on vinyl and CD. It comes with a 120-page photo book, featuring essays and a forward by Prince collaborator/rapper Chuck D, a Dolby Atmos mix of the album on Blu-ray, and both audio and video of a concert where Prince previewed the Diamonds And Pearls Tour at his Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, in early 1992. All editions of the remastered album are available for pre-order.

The classic album included hits like “Gett Off” and “Cream,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to reach multi-platinum certification in the U.S. and U.K. According to a press release, it was the first release the hitmaker recorded with his then new band and gave them a rare co-credit on the album, which he had only previously done with his group The Revolution

The late music legend’s estate has shared several other releases from his vault. In 2019, the 1999 Super Deluxe Edition dropped and 2020 saw the release of Sign O’ The Times Super Deluxe Edition.

Prince’s shelved 2010 album Welcome 2 America was released posthumously in 2021 after it was discovered by his archivist, according to Rolling Stone

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The seven-time Grammy winner died in 2016 at age 56 from an accidental overdose caused by “fentanyl toxicity.” 

Musicians have continued to honor the “Purple Rain” singer’s legacy since his untimely death and spoken out about their regrets about missing their chance to work with him, from Shania Twain to Dr. Dre.

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran album
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album 'Autumn Variations' with 14 Songs Written About 14 Friends
Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland during Verizon Wireless and Rolling Stone present Justin Timberlake at Avalon in Hollywood, California,
Timbaland Reveals Release Date for New Collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado: 'WE BACK'
Olivia Rodrigo attends Universal Music Group's 2023 GRAMMYS after party celebration at Milk Studios Los Angeles
Olivia Rodrigo Admits She Dated People She 'Shouldn't Have' Following the Success of 'Sour'
David Foster, Katharine McPhee Find Your Light Foundation's Celebration for Arts Education
Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform Together for First Time Since Nanny's Death
Lizzo attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Lizzo Plans to Sue Backup Dancers for 'Malicious Prosecution' in Response to Harassment Lawsuit
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Says Headlines About His 'Mid-Wardrobe S--- Change' Were Actually 'Quite Fun': 'I Made It, Guys' (Exclusive)
Lala Anthony, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian
La La Anthony Tests Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian on Beenie Man Lyrics in #SimSimmaChallenge
50 Cent Says He's Jealous of Drake Having Bras Thrown at Him on Stage: 'I Need to Feel Special'
50 Cent Says He Wants to Have Bras Thrown at Him on Stage Like Drake: 'I Need to Feel Special'
Sophie Allison Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy Releases Sweet Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m with You’
Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees to Settle Family Trust Suit
Priscilla Presley Says She and Granddaughter Riley Keough 'Were Never Not on Good Terms' amid Estate Drama
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley 'Still Can't Believe' Daughter Lisa Marie Is Dead: 'I Don't Wish This on Any Mother'
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Opens Up About Performing at Coachella: 'Being Onstage Is Really the Worst'
Drake Recalls Hanging Out with the Late Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne During His First LA Trip
Drake Recalls Meeting Late Kobe Bryant on Lil Wayne's Tour Bus During His First LA Trip: 'I'll Never Forget'
Scooter Braun
Why Are Scooter Braun and His Artists Parting Ways? Everything We Know
Taylor Swift Grammy Awards 05 02 23
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones perform at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Rolling Stones Appear to Tease New Music with Newspaper Advert for 'Hackney Diamonds'