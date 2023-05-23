Buckingham Palace Rejects Request to Return Prince Alemayehu's Body to Ethiopia

"Conscious of the responsibility to preserve the dignity of the departed it is therefore, with regret, not possible to agree to the request," courtiers said

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 23, 2023 02:29 PM
Dejatch Alamayou, King Theodore's Son, by Julia Margaret Cameron
Dejatch Alamayou. Photo:

Alamy Stock Photo

Prince Dejatch Alemayehu of Abyssinia will remain buried in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after Buckingham Palace refused a request to repatriate his body.

The update comes after his descendants asked the palace to make the move happen, the BBC reported on Monday.

“The Dean and Canons of Windsor are very sensitive to the need to honour the memory of Prince Alemayehu. However, they have been advised that it is very unlikely that it would be possible to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“Conscious of the responsibility to preserve the dignity of the departed it is therefore, with regret, not possible to agree to the request, but in recent years we have accommodated requests from Ethiopian delegations to visit St Georges and will continue to do so."

"UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: 'Dejatch Alamayou and Basha Felika King Theodore's Son and Captn Speedy'. Albumen print from wet collodion negative. Photograph by Julia Margaret Cameron (1815-1879) of Alamayou (1861-1879), the son of King Theodore of Abyssinia with Captain J C Speedy. Alamayou was an orphan and Captain Speedy became his guardian. Alamayou was brought to live in England after his parents died. Cameron's photographic portraits are considered among the finest in the early history of photography. She set up a private studio at her Isle of Wight home at the age of 48, after her daughter gave her a camera, and she became expert at using the collodion wet-plate process.
Dejatch Alamayou and Captain Speedy.

The Royal Photographic Society Collection / Victoria and Albert Museum, London/Getty 

Prince Alemayehu was a 7-year-old orphan when he was taken to the U.K. in 1868. His father Tewodros II, Emperor of Abyssinia (modern-day Ethiopia), died by suicide after his troops were defeated by the British at the battle of Magdala. The British then took Tewodros’ wife Empress Tiruwork Wube and their young son, but she died during the journey.

Dejatch-Alamayou, (1862 - 1868), the son and heir of Theodore, King of Abyssinia, who shot himself in 1868. Original Publication: From 'Photographic Views of the Abyssinian Campaign from Zouble to Magdala taken by the 10th Company RE' (1867 - 1868).

Hulton Archive/Getty

According to the BBC, Queen Victoria took pity on the child when he came to the U.K. in June 1868. She arranged to support him financially and made Captain Tristram Speedy, who he traveled with from Africa, his guardian.

Prince Alemayehu was later educated in the U.K., including at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He died of pleurisy at age 18 in 1879 and was buried at St. George’s Chapel, the final resting place for generations of British royalty, at Queen Victoria’s request. Alemayehu is interred in the catacombs west of St. George’s Chapel, the church states.

A generral view of St George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
St George's Chapel.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Emotionally, most people who get to know Alemayehu’s story feel his remains should be returned. He made it so clear before he died that he wanted to go back,” Andrew Heavens, who explored the prince’s story in The Prince and the Plunder, told NBC News. The author added that the palace could better shed light on why the remains can’t be returned.

"We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in," Fasil Minas, a royal descendant of Alemayehu, told BBC. "It was not right for him to be buried in the U.K.”

There have been calls for the body of Prince Alemayehu to be repatriated in the past. President Girma Wolde-Giorgis of Ethiopia sent a request to Queen Elizabeth in 2007, Reuters reported, but no change came.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Loses Legal Bid to Pay for His Police Protection in U.K.
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla, to see how the business has scaled up its production since winning the Prize last November, on May 23, 2023 in London, England
Prince William Visits Earthshot Prize Winner Notpla to See How Business Scaled to Size
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton Politely Declines to Sign an Autograph as 'One of Those Rules' — Here's Why
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) arrive with President of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Keith Weed, for a visit to the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22, 2023.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Check Out Chelsea Flower Show with Surprise Royal Guests — See Who!
Catherine Princess of Wales RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton Surprises School Children — and Joins a Bug Hunt! — at Chelsea Flower Show
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark the Start of Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch Credit– Kensington Palace
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch
Kate Middleton Shows Her Skills Handling Bees As Royals Mark World Bee Day DEK The Princess of Wales was pictured at home at Anmer, on the Sandringham estate, where she keeps some hives . Credit: Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton Is Queen Bee in New Photo Taken at Home!
People Royal King Charles Coronation Special Cover
PEOPLE Celebrates King Charles' Coronation in New Special Edition
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary Days After 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Told Friends Car Chase Was 'Closest I Have Ever Felt' to Understanding How Princess Diana Died
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Not Heard from the Royal Family Following NYC Car Chase
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase: Photo Agency Refuses to Hand Over Photos
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation Robes to be Displayed at Buckingham Palace
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Feeling After Car Chase: 'They Were Shaken'
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Is in Her Blazer Era — and We've Got the Perfect Name for It!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan,Misan Harriman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Speaks Out Following Car Chase: 'They Have Babies at Home'