Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles

The royal couple attended the annual event together on Saturday

Published on July 30, 2023
Photo:

SplashNews

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are a perfect match in Monaco.

The royal couple attended the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala arm-in-arm in white ensembles on Saturday. 

Princess Charlene, 45, wore a white gown with silver beading and sheer long sleeves. She sported her signature cropped hairdo and a pair of embellished drop earrings, as she held onto a white clutch to match.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, wore a white tuxedo jacket with a white shirt and black tailored pants. The 65-year-old royal added a red bow tie and handkerchief in his chest pocket to complete the look.

SplashNews

The gala attended by the royal couple was held at the Sporting Club Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo. The event was founded by the prince’s grandfather, Prince Louis II Monaca, in 1948.

Prior to the weekend event, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appeared at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in May.

SplashNews

The royal couple’s night out at the Red Cross ball comes as Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi joined the SAG strikes in Los Angeles earlier this week.

On Tuesday, she posted a montage of picketing photos on her Instagram Story, noting that it was "1 week and four days" since the action began.

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — officially initiated a strike to push for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Jazmin, 31, is an actress and the daughter of the royal and Tamara Rotolo. She was raised in southern California by her American mother and has appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more — apparently inheriting her passion for acting from the grandmother she never met, Princess Grace (née Kelly).

