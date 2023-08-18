Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out in New Interview: 'I Am a Happy Man'

The son of Prince Albert and Nicole Coste is studying at an English university and figuring out where life will take him next

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on August 18, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Alexandre Grimaldi; Prince Albert of Monaco.

Foc Kan/FilmMagic; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty 

Prince Albert of Monaco's son Alexandre Grimaldi is setting the record straight.

Alexandre spoke to French magazine Point de Vue ahead of his 20th birthday next week about his peaceful childhood with attentive, "benevolent" parents and how he considers himself "lucky."

The son of Prince Albert, 65, and Nicole Coste, 51, describes himself as an average business major — who just happens to be the son of Monaco's reigning prince. He feels he's arriving at "the age when you make choices. These can be good or bad depending on the background you have and those around you. I think I'm certainly a reasonable person."

"The commitment which takes precedence in my life today is finishing my university studies," he continues.

When pressed by the interviewer on precisely what role he hopes to play in Monaco's future, Alexandre shows a sign of his father's wit: "I'm only 20," he said with a laugh. "Let me get my diploma, and we'll talk about it."

Born from a bachelor relationship between Prince Albert and Togolese air hostess Nicole, Alexandre was raised in privacy, largely shielded from public view. Acknowledged by his father as an infant in July 2005, Prince Albert has been constantly involved in his son's care and upbringing.

Though constitutionally barred from succession to the Monegasque throne, both Alexandre and his half-sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31, have been involved with family members and encouraged to spend time in Monaco. Both have been increasingly visible at public events.

Studying business management at an English university, Alexandre says he still lives at home with his mother and two older half-brothers from her past marriage — a situation he likes.

"It's a chance when you study and you don't have to worry about anything," he says.

Still undecided about where his studies will take him, Alexandre hints he'll become involved with charity work eventually. "My education has taught me to love my neighbor and to help him if necessary," he says.

"Climate and environmental issues preoccupy me like everyone else and any young person in the 21st century. We must preserve nature," Alexandre adds. "The friends of my older brothers who have entrepreneurial parents collaborate with their fathers or with their family, and they are quite happy about it. So I don't have any concerns about that."

A striking-looking and athletic young man, the one direction he won't pursue is runway modeling. Alexandre has attended events during Paris Fashion Week and admits there were offers.

"As a teenager, I thought about it. The idea of being photographed in nice clothes and looking elegant amused me. But COVID happened, and I ended up losing interest," he says. "I was also a minor. My father is a prince and head of state — I personally cannot imagine myself marching on a podium."

Having a grandmother who modeled — American actress Grace Kelly, who became Princess Grace with her marriage to Prince Rainier — and cousins who currently represent fashion houses like Chanel and Dior, he reflects, "On the other hand, if a prestigious brand asks me to be its ambassador and its image suits me, why not?"

Participating in the same interview, Alexandre's mother admitted her son is photogenic — but could use a few style swaps.

"I pray every day that he cuts his braids off," Nicole laughed. "This hairstyle pleases him, but I'd prefer to see his hair natural. He's promised me he'll take them off soon. I'm waiting."

Nicole Coste her son (son of Prince Albert de Monaco) Alexandre Grimaldi Coste attend "Together" Monumental Sculpture by Lorenzo Quinn unveiling Cocktail at Hotel Mariott during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021
Nicole Coste and Alexandre Grimaldi in 2021.

Foc Kan/FilmMagic

Being the "recognized" son of a prince, Alexandre explains, has not been the burden some might imagine. "I've had some rather happy times, to tell the truth, and I've never had the feeling that the way others, my friends in particular, change their views of me and who I am. But maybe I'm still too young to discern this. I appreciate my friends very much, and I hope they'll never disappoint me."

With his increasing public visibility, Alexandre is determined to change his public perception. Since 2022, with his father's encouragement, he has publicly gone by the family name of Grimaldi, refusing the hyphenated version of his last name that the press imposed on him since childhood. His decision, he maintains, was significant, and he bristles at those — especially online — continuing to call him Grimaldi-Coste or challenging his legitimacy.

"My father's name is Grimaldi. It makes sense that I bear his name. I would have been called Dochomel if my father had been Mr. Dochomel!" Alexandre says. "Besides, I never called myself Coste or Coste-Grimaldi. On no ID, at school or on my diplomas. Those who call me that have a malicious attitude."

"My mother is tender by nature and let a lot of things be said because she was always advised to 'let the story go,' " Alexandre adds. "Me, I will be more procedural because I was born in France, but I grew up in an Anglo-Saxon country. I'll attack if necessary."

"Nor am I 'illegitimate' since when I was born, neither of my parents was in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognized since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to," he says. "My mother, whom I adore is my rock, and she is not jealous at all of my choice. If she never said anything about my surname, it's been to protect our privacy. I was 2 years old when I was revealed in the press."

Alexandre says, "One thing is certain: Today, I am a happy man being open and honest with you."

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco attend the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament on April 22, 2023
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques of Monaco in April 2023.

Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Prince Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, encouraged the Prince to develop closer relationships with his recognized children. Though there were rumors that Charlene wasn't supportive of Albert's relationships with his older children, sources close to the royal couple said, on the contrary, "Charlene was really the one that was trying to pull the whole family together."

Encouraged by the palace, the bond between Alexandre and Jazmin Grace — as well as their relationship with royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — remain essentially private. The established relationships between the four themselves have largely been disclosed by Instagram posts including portraits of Jazmin and Alexandre at the 2019 wedding of cousin Louis Ducruet. (Ducruet's mother, Princess Stephanie, is Alexandre's godmother.)

Without hesitation, Alexandre says Jazmin Grace "is my big sister, and I love her like I love my two big brothers on my mother's side. We all get along very well, and Jazmin is also very close to one of my two brothers with whom she shares the same birthday. We've a good relationship despite the fact that we live in distant countries."

As for Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Alexandre acknowledges approaching his role with caution. Asked what he shares with the 8-year-old royals, he suggests "tenderness." He adds with a smile, "Not their toys. That's for sure given our age difference."

