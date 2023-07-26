Why Prince Albert of Monaco's Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines in Los Angeles for SAG Strike

Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has joined the SAG strikes in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, she posted a montage of picketing photos on her Instagram Story, noting that it was "1 week and four days" since the action began. On July 13, SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — officially initiated a strike to push for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Jazmin, 31, is an actress and the daughter of the royal and Tamara Rotolo. She was raised in southern California by her American mother and has appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more — apparently inheriting her passion for acting from the grandmother she never met, Princess Grace (née Kelly).

The Cicada actress hit the picket lines on July 14, hours after the strike began, and has kept followers looped with what's happening on the ground in L.A. ever since.

JazminGraceGrimaldi posted photos from a SAG picket line on her Instagram Story. JazminGraceGrimaldi/Instagram

“WE STAND in SOLIDARITY in UNPRECEDENTED UNITY!!! DAY 1 #sagaftrastrike #sagagtrastrong and Day 74 #wgastrong #unionstrong !!!” Jazmin captioned a clip, where she put on lip gloss and joined a protest outside Paramount Pictures.

“Thank you to our fearless union and @sagaftra leaders and community of fellow creatives who are rising to the occasion to fight for real and necessary change,” she continued, adding a string of muscle, clapping and firework emojis. “I’m proud to be apart of this incredible community.”

A few days later, she brought along adorable backup to picket at Sunset Gower — her dog, Frankie Bleu!



Formed in the 1930s, SAG-AFTRA “brings together two great American labor unions: Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists,” according to the official SAG-AFTRA website. The website adds that the SAG-AFTRA represents “approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals.”

Actors are seeking better compensation and benefit plans, as the rise of streaming services and complications resulting from the streaming model have contributed to a decline in wages and residuals. They also are looking for protections against the impact of AI on their work.

After SAG-AFTRA members voted 97.91% in favor of a strike authorization, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher released a statement, saying, “Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.

It remains unclear how long the strike might last, though buzzy productions like Deadpool 3 are already being affected as actors follow strict rules to “cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts." The update comes amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began in May.



Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Prince Albert attend an event in 2020. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Jazmin met her father Prince Albert at age 11 after he acknowledged paternity following an extended court process, and she shared her story for the first time an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2015.

“I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me,” Jazmin said at the time. “Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It’s wonderful that it happened when it did, and we’ve been enjoying a great relationship ever since.”

While she never got to meet her famous grandmother, Jazmin said she felt “a connection” when she saw the movie High Society for the first time. The 1956 musical stars Grace alongside Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

"It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I’m passionate about acting, singing, and dancing,” Jazmin said. “I saw that in her in this movie. It was a real goosebumps moment for me.”

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Grace Kelly. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for WIBA ACADEMY LLC ; Bettmann Archive

Prince Albert also fathered a son — Alexandre, now 19 — with Togolese flight attendant Nicole Coste. Neither children are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents were not married.

Prince Albert married Princess Charlene in July 2011, and they went on to welcome twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, now 8.

