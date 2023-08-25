Alexandre Grimaldi Celebrates 20th Birthday with Dad Prince Albert in Family Photo — See the Cake!

Mom Nicole Coste and half-sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi also took part in the celebrations

August 25, 2023
Prince Albert of Monaco marks son Alexandre Grimaldi's 20th birthday in August 2023. Photo:

Nicole Coste Instagram

Alexandre Grimaldi was surrounded by family on his 20th birthday.

Prince Albert of Monaco was photographed sitting next to his eldest son in a snap shared to Instagram on Friday by Alexandre's mother, Nicole Coste. Nicole also smiled for the picture, taken outdoors showing the birthday boy surrounded by loved ones at a table.

Nicole also included a solo portrait and a photo of Alexandre's red and white birthday cake.

Nicole simply captioned the collection of images, "Happy birthday Alexandre," with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time Prince Albert, 65, attended a birthday celebration for his firstborn son. The best known was two years ago when he joined a party at Monaco nightclub Jimmy'z for Alexandre's 18th birthday.

Also seated at the table was Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Alexandre's half-sister. Her parents are Prince Albert and American Tamara Rotolo.

Jazmin, 31, also shared a sweet tribute to her brother on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

"My prince turns 20 today!" the actress and singer, who has been seen supporting the SAG strikes by picketing in Los Angeles, wrote. "Love you more than words! Happy birthday brother!"

Around the centerpiece of a solo snap of Alexandre attending Pharrell Williams' first show for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year were a number of photos showing the pair throughout the years. One shows them focused on video games, while another is from a pool day.

Two photos feature Prince Albert — one when Alexandre was a young boy and another more recent reunion.

Jazmin Grimaldi brother's birthday
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi celebrates brother Alexandre Grimaldi's 20th birthday on Instagram.

Jazmin Grimaldi/Instagram

Prince Albert is also a father to 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, his children with Princess Charlene.

All four of Prince Albert's children posed for a photo together in 2021, shared on Instagram by Jazmin as she recapped the year.

Alexandre Grimaldi's 20th birthday cake photographed by Jazmin Grace Grimaldi.

Jazmin Grimaldi Instagram

Alexandre recently spoke with French magazine Point de Vue in a new interview, which included his relationship with his father and siblings.

Alexandre said Jazmin "is my big sister, and I love her like I love my two big brothers on my mother's side. We all get along very well, and Jazmin is also very close to one of my two brothers with whom she shares the same birthday. We've a good relationship despite the fact that we live in distant countries."

As for Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Alexandre said he shares "tenderness" with the twins — joking, "Not their toys. That's for sure given our age difference."

Alexandre Grimaldi; Prince Albert of Monaco; Jazmin Grace Grimaldi.

Foc Kan/FilmMagic; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Alexandre also spoke about using the last name Grimaldi with his father's encouragement.

"My father's name is Grimaldi. It makes sense that I bear his name. I would have been called Dochomel if my father had been Mr. Dochomel!" Alexandre said. "Besides, I never called myself Coste or Coste-Grimaldi. On no ID, at school or on my diplomas. Those who call me that have a malicious attitude."

"My mother is tender by nature and let a lot of things be said because she was always advised to 'let the story go,' " he continued. "Me, I will be more procedural because I was born in France, but I grew up in an Anglo-Saxon country. I'll attack if necessary."

"Nor am I 'illegitimate' since when I was born, neither of my parents was in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognized since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to," Prince Albert's son said. "My mother, whom I adore is my rock, and she is not jealous at all of my choice. If she never said anything about my surname, it's been to protect our privacy. I was 2 years old when I was revealed in the press."

Alexandre said, "One thing is certain: Today, I am a happy man being open and honest with you."

