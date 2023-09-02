Lifestyle Fashion This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now “It’s like wearing a blanket” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Now that it’s almost time to pack away swimsuit coverups and lightweight tops, droves of Amazon shoppers are flocking to this cute sweater for fall — and it’s on sale. This week, the Prinbara Oversized Sweater has been ranking on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, a hub for the site’s top-selling clothing, accessories, and shoes. And right now, the popular new sweater has a deal plus a stackable coupon in the product description. With the double discounts, you can grab it for just $25. Made from a fuzzy fabric, the sweater has a relaxed fit for a laidback look. It also has ribbed details on the neckline, hem, and cuffs. The staple piece is easy to dress up or down; pair it with leggings to run errands or lounge at home, or style it with jeans, ballet flats, and jewelry if you’re headed to the office or out to dinner with friends. Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Apricot, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $25 The 11 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The sweater comes in sizes S to XL, and to help you find the right fit, there’s a size chart toward the bottom of the page. It’s available in 20 colors, including plenty of neutral hues that go with practically everything. You can also take your pick from bright colors like blue, yellow, and pink. No matter what color you opt for, you can save 36 percent while the deal lasts. The new sweater is already starting to earn five-star ratings from shoppers, including some who received it for free to test out. Reviewers have praised it with all the best adjectives: “warm,” “cozy,” and “cute.” One shopper wrote, “I want this sweater in every color so I can wear it every day. I love how the sleeves are nice and long.” They also raved that it’s “so soft.” Another reviewer shared, “It’s like wearing a blanket,” while a third customer wrote that they “loved the feel and look of [it].” There’s no end date listed for the double discounts, so keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to save on the Prinbara Oversized Sweater while it’s marked down. Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Army Green, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $25 Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Gray, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $25 Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Blue, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $25 More Sweater Deals at Amazon Zesica Turtleneck Sweater, $28 with Coupon (Save 49%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $28 Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $25 with coupon (Save 54%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $25 Prettygarden Oversized Sweater, $27 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $27 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $38 The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off