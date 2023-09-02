This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now

Now that it’s almost time to pack away swimsuit coverups and lightweight tops, droves of Amazon shoppers are flocking to this cute sweater for fall — and it’s on sale.

This week, the Prinbara Oversized Sweater has been ranking on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, a hub for the site’s top-selling clothing, accessories, and shoes. And right now, the popular new sweater has a deal plus a stackable coupon in the product description. With the double discounts, you can grab it for just $25.

Made from a fuzzy fabric, the sweater has a relaxed fit for a laidback look. It also has ribbed details on the neckline, hem, and cuffs. The staple piece is easy to dress up or down; pair it with leggings to run errands or lounge at home, or style it with jeans, ballet flats, and jewelry if you’re headed to the office or out to dinner with friends.

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Apricot, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon

The sweater comes in sizes S to XL, and to help you find the right fit, there’s a size chart toward the bottom of the page. It’s available in 20 colors, including plenty of neutral hues that go with practically everything. You can also take your pick from bright colors like blue, yellow, and pink. No matter what color you opt for, you can save 36 percent while the deal lasts.

The new sweater is already starting to earn five-star ratings from shoppers, including some who received it for free to test out. Reviewers have praised it with all the best adjectives: “warm,” “cozy,” and “cute.”

One shopper wrote, “I want this sweater in every color so I can wear it every day. I love how the sleeves are nice and long.” They also raved that it’s “so soft.” Another reviewer shared, “It’s like wearing a blanket,” while a third customer wrote that they “loved the feel and look of [it].”

There’s no end date listed for the double discounts, so keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to save on the Prinbara Oversized Sweater while it’s marked down.

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Army Green, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Gray, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Blue, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon

