This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now

“It’s like wearing a blanket”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Sweater Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Now that it’s almost time to pack away swimsuit coverups and lightweight tops, droves of Amazon shoppers are flocking to this cute sweater for fall — and it’s on sale. 

This week, the Prinbara Oversized Sweater has been ranking on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, a hub for the site’s top-selling clothing, accessories, and shoes. And right now, the popular new sweater has a deal plus a stackable coupon in the product description. With the double discounts, you can grab it for just $25. 

Made from a fuzzy fabric, the sweater has a relaxed fit for a laidback look. It also has ribbed details on the neckline, hem, and cuffs. The staple piece is easy to dress up or down;  pair it with leggings to run errands or lounge at home, or style it with jeans, ballet flats, and jewelry if you’re headed to the office or out to dinner with friends. 

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Apricot, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon Prinbara Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

The sweater comes in sizes S to XL, and to help you find the right fit, there’s a size chart toward the bottom of the page. It’s available in 20 colors, including plenty of neutral hues that go with practically everything. You can also take your pick from bright colors like blue, yellow, and pink. No matter what color you opt for, you can save 36 percent while the deal lasts.

The new sweater is already starting to earn five-star ratings from shoppers, including some who received it for free to test out. Reviewers have praised it with all the best adjectives: “warm,” “cozy,” and “cute.”

One shopper wrote, “I want this sweater in every color so I can wear it every day. I love how the sleeves are nice and long.” They also raved that it’s “so soft.” Another reviewer shared, “It’s like wearing a blanket,” while a third customer wrote that they “loved the feel and look of [it].”

There’s no end date listed for the double discounts, so keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to save on the Prinbara Oversized Sweater while it’s marked down. 

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Army Green, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon Prinbara Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Gray, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon Prinbara Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

Prinbara Oversized Sweater in Blue, $25 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon Prinbara Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

More Sweater Deals at Amazon

Zesica Turtleneck Sweater, $28 with Coupon (Save 49%)

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater Jumper Tops

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $25 with coupon (Save 54%)

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters 2022 Fall Long Batwing Sleeve Spilt Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

Amazon

Prettygarden Oversized Sweater, $27 (Save 20%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Womens Sweaters Fall 2023 Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater Casual Long Sleeve Crewneck Cute Sweaters

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Oprah
Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $38
The Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bag and hand pump on the floor of a closet.
The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members
LDW: Vacuum Deals Roundup (Amazon) Tout
The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off
Related Articles
LDW: Best Member-Only Deals (Amazon)
Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day
LDW: Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend Tout
Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend
The A-list: Oprah Cozy Earth Pajamas Tout
Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype
Nordstrom Deals tout
11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Adidas, Zella, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off
Kate Spade Surprise Sale Tout
Kate Spade Bags and Wallets Are Up to 76% Off at This Secret Sale
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
One-Off: Comfortable Shoe (nurse-loved) Tout
Nurses Who Work 16-Hour Shifts Keep Buying These Asics Sneakers That Are Under $50 Right Now
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11
Best Arch Support Sandals
The 19 Best Arch Support Sandals for Pain-Free, All-Day Wear
collage of Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses
The 20 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Style
Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
The 12 Best Tennis Skirts and Dresses of 2023, Inspired by Hilary Duff
Reese Witherspoon Denim Skirt Tout
Reese Witherspoon Stepped Out in a Classic Denim Skirt, so We Found Similar Options Starting at $25
Jennifer Garner Green Overalls Tout
Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing
Rory Gilmore Sweater
Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36
Spanx Flash Sale tout
Best-Selling Spanx Leggings, Lounge Pants, and the Bra Jennifer Garner Raved About Are All Up to 70% Off