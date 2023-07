Apple AirPods Max, $450 (Save $99)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $549 $450 Designed with active noise cancellation, these over-the-ear headphones block out sound so you can hear every note without interruption. Once charged, the headphones offer 20 hours of listening time, and they come with a handy carrying case.

Hisense Quantum Dot 4K UHD Fire TV 50-Inch Smart Television, $300

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $530 $300 Streaming has never been simpler than with this Hisense Fire TV. The 4K ULED screen offers an incredible viewing experience, while the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut produces a much richer color than comparable LED screens. It’s also outfitted with the Fire TV platform, giving you immediate access to streaming services you already subscribe to, like Prime Video and Max.

Listen to Stereo-Quality Sound with the Echo Dot

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $23 The best-sounding Echo Dot yet, according to Amazon, this compact speaker transforms any room into a dance party. The speaker can play music with just the sound of your voice, and the Alexa assistant allows you to ask questions, place orders, and set timers hands-free.

Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra, $21

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 This sports bra is made from a mix of nylon and spandex, so it’s incredibly soft and comfortable. The criss-cross straps in the back provide extra support, as does the elastic band at the base. Choose from more than two dozen colors, which are available in sizes XS through 3X.

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $40 (Save $25)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $40 Comfortable sneakers are often more difficult to find than expected, so take the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who rave about these New Balance sneakers. Thanks to the rubber sole and midsole cushioning, the sneakers are supportive, comfortable, and breathable, making them a great option to wear during long walks or to take for a run.

Save 75% on a Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Denim Jacket

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $98 $24 Normally $98, this customer-lover denim jacket is just $24 today. The spring- and summer-ready jacket has a cotton lining, button closure, and chest pockets, along with a collar and distressed edges. It’s available in a bunch of colors and styles.

The Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag Is at Its Lowest Price in the Last Month

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 This belt bag is super versatile; wear it over your shoulder, slung across your chest, or around your waist. It’s large enough to fit a phone, wallet, keys, and other small personal items, making it a great choice to grab whether you’re running out the door to walk the dog or going on a long trip.

Sojos Round Sunglasses, $13 (Save $36%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $13 Slip on these trendy sunglasses that are outfitted with a plastic frame and polycarbonate lenses with UV-protected coating. Recommended by Lala Kent, the sunglasses have picked up more than 23,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, who say in reviews that they’ve ordered duplicates of the “very stylish” pair.

Asics Women’s Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes, $70 (Save 56%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $70 These Asics running shoes are breathable, supportive, and comfortable. The sneakers are cushioned, preventing shock during impact, and can be worn for running, hiking, walking, and completing errands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $180 (Save 45%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $330 $180 This tablet can be used for a wealth of activities, including video chatting, surfing the web, watching movies, and more. The screen measures in at 10.5 inches, and the device itself charges quickly, offering power for hours.

Wibimen Round Ball Ice Cube Tray Set, $23 (Save $7)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $23 This ice cube tray set is actually easy to remove ice from, according to shoppers. Just remove the mold from the freezer and give the ice ball tray a gentle twist.

Save 46% on an Insignia F20 Series HD Fire TV 24-Inch Smart Television

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $65 This 24-inch TV is loaded with the Fire TV experience, so you can instantly watch TV shows and movies from streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix (subscriptions required). It also supports Apple AirPlay and has an HDMI port.

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes, $119 (Save 37%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $119 Amazon shoppers rave about these high-performance running sneakers whose uppers, which are made in part from recycled plastic waste, are stretchy yet supportive. The rubber sole has strong traction, and the springy midsoles add a pep to your step.

Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker, $49 (Save $30%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $47 These leather and synthetic sneakers have a rubber sole, foam cushioning, and the Puma cat logo on the heel. More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a five-star rating, with one reviewer writing, “They have a cushiony insole that helps my flat feet. I work as a hostess which means I’m standing for 9-12 hours straight.”

Save 36% on This All-Season Duvet Insert

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $27 This down-alternative duvet insert is filled with 100 percent microfiber, providing warmth for winter and breathability for summer. The box stitching keeps the filling in place, and tabs on each corner attach to a duvet cover. Choose from sizes ranging from twin through California king.

Utopia Cotton Towel 6-Piece Set, $42 (Save 16%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $42 These towels measure in at 24 by 48 inches, so they’re plenty large to dry you off after a shower or bath. Made from 100 percent ring-spun cotton, the towels are absorbent, skin-friendly, and super soft.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set (King), $64 (Save 20%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $64 Snuggle up in bed with these cotton pillows that are outfitted with a 250-thread count cover and stuffed with a down alternative material. They’ll keep you cool while sleeping and are easy to clean — just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry.

Amazon Smart Plug, $13 (Save 48%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $13 Control lights and schedule appliances to turn on and off with the handy Amazon Smart Plug. It’s super easy to use: Just plug it in, open up the Alexa app, and complete your setup. Soon enough, you’ll be turning on lights with just the sound of your voice.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (Save 30%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $129 $90 Get more than 24 hours of listening time with the second generation Apple AirPods. They’re easy to set up and share between devices, such as an iPhone and iPad, and come with a charging chase.

Get the Best Deals Delivered Straight to Your Inbox with PEOPLE’s Shopping Newsletter

Copy Link Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.