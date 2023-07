Score Apple AirPods for Only $90

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $129 $90 You don’t need to spend a lot of money to scoop up a pair of Apple AirPods today. The second-generation headphones are down to just $90 for Prime Day, providing more than 24 hours of listening time on a single charge and an easy setup.

Danjor Linens 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $30 (Save 15%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 These super silky bed sheets have picked up a whopping 105,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who write in reviews that they’re the “softest sheets ever” and give you “lots of bang for your buck.” The sheets are available in a number of neutral colors in sizes twin through California king.

Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television, $400 (Save $300)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $100 Welcome incredible 4K entertainment into your home with this smart Fire TV. The TV is already equipped with the Fire platform, so you’ll have easy access to streaming platforms like Max and Netflix. It also has three HDMI ports, giving you the option to connect to cable or video game consoles.

Echo Dot (5th Generation), $23 (Save $27)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $23 Play music, ask questions, and enjoy living in a smart home with the fifth-generation Echo Dot. The device offers an improved audio experience complete with clearer vocals and gives you access to Alexa, the voice assistant ready to provide weather updates and set timers.

Snap Up These PEOPLE-Tested Eye Mask Gels for Just $20

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $20 According to PEOPLE Tested, the best value under-eye masks are these Dermora Gold eye masks that visibly brighten discoloration and reduce puffiness. They’re packed with plant extracts like rosemary and chamomile, and they feel even better if you pop them in the fridge first.

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $110 (Save 50%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $219 $110 This facial cleansing brush helps to smooth lines and wrinkles, removes dirt and oil, and provides a firming massage. You can even sync the brush with an app, which will provide you with a customized skincare routine.

New Balance Women’s Running Shoes, $75-$85 (Save up to 42%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $75 Slip into these comfortable New Balance sneakers whether you’re heading to a workout class or tackling a day of errands. The sneakers have a foam midsole, which shoppers say feels like walking on clouds, and the heel provides a snug, supportive fit.



Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $14 (Save 30%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 Thanks to its unique cone-shaped bristles, this hair brush works to separate hair sideways, unraveling tangles without ripping hair out. It can be used on all hair types, and since it’s so compact, you can toss it in a purse and take it on the go.

Casper Sleep Low Profile Foam Pillow, $71 (Save $20)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $71 This pillow is stuffed with two different kinds of foams, designed to help align your neck and keep you cool while you sleep, respectively. Side, back, and stomach sleepers alike can find comfort in this pillow, and it even has a breathable cover that can be removed and tossed into the washing machine.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $380 (Save $80)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $460 $379 Calling all bakers! Snap up this KitchenAid 5-stand mixer while it’s on sale. The beloved tool does all the whisking, stirring, and kneading for you, and it comes with a number of attachments, including a whisk, dough hook, and paddle.

Carote Granite Nonstick 10-Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set, $80 (Save 47%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $80 Need a fresh start in the kitchen? Opt for this 10-piece set from Carote, which has sauce pans, a casserole pot, sauté pans, and lids. The pans are easy to clean — just rinse with water and soap — and ready to use on any cooktop surface.

Savage x Fenty Not Sorry Lace Bra, $22 (Save 63%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $22 This stretchy unlined bra from Rihanna’s lingerie line has a hook and eye closure and underwire for lift. The stretch floral lace is delicate and refined, and it’s finished off with a charm at the center of the bra.

Yeedi Self-Emptying Station Robot Vacuum Mop, $300 (Save $200)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $500 $300 This smart robot vacuum is equipped with sensors that prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles. It automatically empties dirt into its bin so you don’t have to, and it can hit up to 3,000 pascals of suction power, picking up dirt and debris with ease.

The Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Rugs

Copy Link People / Daisy Rodriguez Decorate the patio, backyard, and porch with these must-have rugs that are up to 70 percent off.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Fry Pan, $85 (Save 11%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $76 There’s a reason home cooks love nonstick pans: They make cooking a whole lot easier. This Caraway nonstick skillet is a great option because food slides right out and the non-toxic coating is free of chemicals like lead and cadmium. Plus, it’s safe to use both on top of the stove and in the oven.

Subscribe and Save to PEOPLE for Just $1 an Issue

Copy Link Get a year’s subscription to PEOPLE for just $52 — that’s a savings of a whopping 86 percent.

Tekamon All-Season Down-Alternative Comforter, $30 (Save $16)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $30 There’s no need to switch out your comforter each season when you have this blanket that can be used all year round. The soft, double-brushed comforter keeps users cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and it’s available in sizes twin through California king and a number of neutral colors.

Fire HD 10 Tablet, $75 (Save $75)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $75 Outfitted with more than 2 million pixels, the Fire Tablet’s display is bright and sharp. Check email, take notes, set reminders, and watch movies while on the go — the device can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Smirly Large Charcuterie Board Set, $40 (Save $10)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 Impress your friends with this genius charcuterie board. It even comes with handy serving utensils, as well as chalk and labels to identify what’s in your delicious spread.

Save 50% on the McCook Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $64 This stainless steel knife set comes with all the essentials, including an 8-inch chef’s knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife, and six serrated steak knives. The knives are sharp straight out of the box, and they have a nice weight to them, giving you extra force as you slice through tough vegetables and meat.

Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, $41 (Save 30%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $41 This Urban Decay eyeshadow palette has 12 shades, most of which are pretty pinks and browns that’ll complement a range of skin tones. The vegan formula is long-lasting, according to at least one shopper. “I got these colors for my daughter’s wedding. They blended well, and were very natural and flattering,” they wrote.

Save 36% on These Must-Have Levi’s Jeans

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $51 Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, these Levi’s jeans are comfortable and super versatile. Pair them with just about anything — from a simple tee to statement sandals — then toss them in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (Save $151)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $550 $399 Say adieu to dirt, dust, and debris with this powerful Roomba robot vacuum. The device makes it easier than ever to keep a clean house: It works on both carpet and hard floors, and after every run, it automatically empties all the dirt it picks up straight into the included bin.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (Save $50)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $198 Dive into your favorite albums, podcasts, and more with the Apple AirPods Pro. These top-rated headphones have superior noise cancelation compared to past models and can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge. It’s no surprise that the headphones have picked up more than 26,000 perfect ratings and reviews noting that they produce “exceptional sound.”

Get the best deals delivered straight to your inbox with PEOPLE’s shopping newsletter

Copy Link Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.