This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon

Cleaning the house is already a chore in itself without having to lug a traditional corded vacuum from outlet to outlet. However, vacuuming can be a hassle-free task when you have quality equipment, and if your old vacuum isn’t up to par it may be time for an upgrade.

Right now, you can snag the Prettycare 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $80 thanks to an on-page coupon. It’s lighter than an upright vacuum, and no matter how much foot traffic your floors get, the stick vacuum is up to the task. At 3 pounds, it can effortlessly be carried from room to room, making it ideal for everyday use, and with 20,000 pascals of suction power, it efficiently sucks up debris, crumbs, and pet hair off of your floors.

The vacuum's most impressive feature is its bendable wand. It can rotate left and right up to 180 degrees, which makes cleaning under surfaces and tackling hard-to-reach areas a breeze. It can be converted into a handheld device, so you can quickly clean above-floor messes, and it also has multiple attachments to target tough spots like curtains and upholstered furniture.

Another thing that makes the stick vacuum stand out is its freestanding design. Instead of laying it on the ground or awkwardly leaning it against a wall when you’re done cleaning, you can simply leave it standing upright. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights to illuminate fine dust you might otherwise miss.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless stick vacuum a five-star rating, with some calling it a "great little vacuum" and raving about how it's “a great tool for cleaning up everyday messes” in their reviews.

One customer wrote, "I like the ease of having a cordless vacuum always ready to do a quick clean up in my tiny house," adding, "The power and suction are phenomenal, and the compact design makes it an excellent choice.”

Another shopper, who has a hard time maneuvering regular vacuums, shared that this one “works perfectly and is “amazing.” They also wrote that they didn’t have to move around as much thanks to the rotating floor brush, and noted the vacuum picks up all their cat’s hair.

A third shopper praised the vacuum for its battery life and wrote, “I can clean my carpets and floors from one charge.” They went on to say, “This vacuum is definitely going to replace my big, bulky vacuum.”

