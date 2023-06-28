'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered from 'Titan' Sub Wreckage, Coast Guard Says

News of the discovery comes after pieces of the imploded sub were brought back to port in St. Johns, Newfoundland, on Wednesday

By
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 08:12PM EDT
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Debris from the Titan submersible. Photo:

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Crews have recovered "presumed human remains" while searching through the wreckage of the Titan submersible, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of what is believed to be human remains that "were carefully recovered" within the wreckage at the site of the incident, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Coast Guard also said the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing.

Officials have not offered an official timeline for the investigation, which includes interviewing individuals connected to the incident.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy," MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer said, according to the news release.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," he added.

News of the discovery comes after pieces of the imploded sub were brought back to port in St. Johns, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, 10 days after the sub lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince and vanished.

the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions
File photo the Titan submersible.

 EyePress News/Shutterstock

The MBI is expected to continue evidence collection and witness interviews and is also working with the United States National Transportation Safety Board, Canadian Transportation Safety Board, French Marine Casualties Investigation Board, and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch to continue its investigation.

The creation of the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) was first announced in a press conference on Sunday, in which Neubauer said the board’s main objective is to determine what caused the incident. The MBI can make recommendations about criminal or civil sanctions “as necessary,” Neubauer explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Five people were aboard the Titan when it disappeared and imploded on Father's Day: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.

“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” Neubauer said.

Related Articles
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Father and Son 'Titan' Victims Remembered at Memorial as 'Best Friends' Who Took 'Final Journey Together'
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
5 Teens Dead, Including 4 Co-Workers, After Car Crashed into Florida Pond: ‘Tragic Loss’
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Imploded 'Titan' Sub Debris Hauled Ashore After Being Recovered from Ocean Floor: See Photos
Teen Flying Drone Saves 2 Jeep Passengers Stranded in Flooded Sinkhole
Teen Flying Drone Saves 2 Jeep Passengers Stranded in Flooded Sinkhole
bull shark swimming off the coast of Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Shark Yanks Man Who Put His Hands in the Water Off Boat in Florida Everglades, Video Shows
Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
How ‘Titan’ Passengers' Family & Friends Are Facing Tragedy: 'My Heart Dropped' (Exclusive)
Ross Kemp attends the ITV Palooza 2022 on November 15, 2022
British Actor Ross Kemp Turned Down Seat on ‘Titan’ Sub After Being Warned About Safety
Brett Detamore
Tx. Man Whose Car Was 'Severely Burned' Found Alive After What Seems to Be ‘Pre-Planned’ Disappearance
Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden
1 Dead, 9 Injured After Roller Coaster Partially Derails at Sweden's Oldest Amusement Park
An undated photo shows tourist submersible
Robot Looking for Debris from 'Titan' on Ocean Floor amid Investigation into Implosion
Arnie Weissmann, titan submersible
Close Call Stories From People Who Almost Dove in the 'Titan' Submersible
Big Bend National Park
Man and 14-Year-Old Stepson Die After Hiking at Texas National Park in 119-Degree Heat
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
Wife and Mom of ‘Titan’ Victims 'Lost Hope' After 96 Hours, Told Family She Was 'Preparing for the Worst'
Christine Dawood Interview
Mom of 19-Year-Old ‘Titan’ Victim Says She Gave Him Her Seat on Sub: ‘He Really Wanted to Go’
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
'Titan' Sub Victim Shahzada Dawood Remembered as 'Free Spirit' by Close Friend (Exclusive)
YouTube Star MrBeast Says He Was Invited On Fatal 'Titan' Sub Trip
YouTube Star MrBeast Says He Was Invited to Join 'Titanic' Submersible Trip: 'I Said No'