'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered from 'Titan' Sub Wreckage, Coast Guard Says

Crews have recovered "presumed human remains" while searching through the wreckage of the Titan submersible, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of what is believed to be human remains that "were carefully recovered" within the wreckage at the site of the incident, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Coast Guard also said the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing.

Officials have not offered an official timeline for the investigation, which includes interviewing individuals connected to the incident.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy," MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer said, according to the news release.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," he added.

News of the discovery comes after pieces of the imploded sub were brought back to port in St. Johns, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, 10 days after the sub lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince and vanished.

File photo the Titan submersible. EyePress News/Shutterstock

The MBI is expected to continue evidence collection and witness interviews and is also working with the United States National Transportation Safety Board, Canadian Transportation Safety Board, French Marine Casualties Investigation Board, and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch to continue its investigation.



The creation of the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) was first announced in a press conference on Sunday, in which Neubauer said the board’s main objective is to determine what caused the incident. The MBI can make recommendations about criminal or civil sanctions “as necessary,” Neubauer explained.

Five people were aboard the Titan when it disappeared and imploded on Father's Day: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.



“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” Neubauer said.

