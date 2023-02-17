If you’re an avid online shopper, you look forward to the major markdowns that come along with holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day every year. One such holiday (and its accompanying sales) is just around the corner, and it should not be underestimated: We’re talking about Presidents Day.

This year, Presidents Day lands on February 20, with the long weekend kicking off on February 17. Like during every holiday shopping event, the deals will be abundant at a wide variety of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Best Buy. Discounts on appliances, luggage, TVs, and mattresses from brands like Ninja, Samsonite, Apple, and Avocado are in order for Presidents Day 2023.

But as any veteran shopper knows, deals start rolling out long before the actual holiday, so take advantage of the first major retail holiday of the year now before the masses jump on it later. Below, shop the best 2023 Presidents Day sale deals already available — and bookmark this page for more markdowns, as we’ll update it regularly.

Best Presidents Day Sales

Best Appliance Presidents Day Deals

Lowes

Presidents Day sales are some of the best opportunities to snag big-ticket items that you’ve been putting off buying, like this best-selling, high-efficiency washer from Whirlpool. This reliable washer has all of the classic features of a standard washer, plus a few extras, like a Deep Water Wash option that fills the internal wash basket with more water to help break down dirt and grime. It has over 9,000 five-star ratings at Lowes, and the matching dryer is also on sale for $201 off right now.

Buy It! Whirlpool 3.5-cu ft High Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer, $498 (orig. $699); lowes.com

Vitamix blenders rarely go on sale, so when they’re even remotely marked down, consider picking one up. The Explorian series boasts 10 variable speeds to make everything from salsa and thick vegetable soups to sippable smoothies.

Buy It! Vitamix Explorian Blender, $299.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Air fryers have completely changed the home cooking game in the past few years: Within minutes, you can easily whip up crispy veggies, tender meats, and baked potatoes. Right now, this large Instant Pot air fryer is on sale at Wayfair.

Buy It! Instant Pot 10 Liter Air Fryer Oven, $149.99 (orig. $186.99); wayfair.com

For those who find solace in the kitchen, the Drew Barrymore stand mixer is the perfect tool for all your baking needs. The appliance is available in six colors (four of which are currently sold out), with 12 speed settings for mixing different ingredients and mixture consistencies. The appliance also has a thoughtful tilt-head design so you can add ingredients as you go. And most of the attachments can be separated and washed in the dishwasher for added convenience.

Buy It! Beautiful 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer by Drew Barrymore, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com

This coffee maker can create single serve cups or a pot of coffee, depending on your needs. The pot holds 12 cups of coffee, and the single cups can be made via a pod you pop in the other side. The black exterior offers a neutral but sleek design, and it’s not a huge coffee maker so it could work in a house or small apartment. And today, you can buy it for $30 off.

Buy It! Cuisinart SS-12 Coffee Maker, $199.95 (orig. $229.95); amazon.com

With sunny weather on the horizon, it’s a great time to invest in the ultimate cookout staple: a pellet grill. We tested this wood pellet grill in our labs, and it won the title for best budget pellet grill for its compact body and its ability to reach high temperatures quickly — all at an affordable price. It imparts a delicious smoky flavor into whatever you decide to grill up, from beef to brisket.

Buy It! Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill, $337.62 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com



If you love to spend time creating in the kitchen, there’s a good chance you’ve had a KitchenAid stand mixer on your wishlist at some point. They’re certainly an investment, but now through President’s Day, you can purchase a mixer for $50 off. It includes a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whip for a variety of baking and cooking needs. It’s also available in 18 beautiful colors.



Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan 5-QT Stand Mixer, $399.95 (orig. $449,95); williams-sonoma.com

We love a chic, colorful Keurig for a freshly brewed cup of coffee in the morning. This K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker is a slim machine made for single-use cups between 6 and 12 ounces. This space-saving coffee maker also features space for nine K-cups to be stored inside the brewer and even includes cord storage for a cleaner look on your countertop.

Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, $89.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

If you’ve been wanting to try your hand at smoothies, the nutribullet is a surefire tool for such an occasion. It can blend a variety of different fruits, veggies, and even ice to create the most refreshing sip. Plus, the chamber you use to blend the ingredients also serves as a cup, and it’s dishwasher safe. The entire site is 20 percent off this weekend when you use the code PRESIDENTSDAY.

Buy It! Nutribullet 600W Personal Blender, $63.99 with code PRESIDENTSDAY (orig. $79.99); nutribullet.com

Whether you choose to keep your juice shots or skincare in here (we don’t judge), you’ll love having this LED Lighted Mini Fridge in your space. Store your favorite drinks or gua shas on the top shelf, and the side shelf is perfect for housing a face mask or two. The best part is its illuminated iPhone-like face, which elevates your space and keeps your essentials close by (and chilled, just how you like).

Buy It! Personal Chiller LED Lighted Mini Fridge, $28 (orig. $39.88); walmart.com

Best Home Presidents Day Deals

Amazon

Save yourself from scrubbing away at stuck-on spills with the steam mop that one shopper called a “time and back-saver.” The powerful steam breaks down dirt and grime, making it easier to swipe away mess on multiple surfaces. Plus, it naturally kills bacteria, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals.

Buy It! Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop, $129.99 (orig. $164.79); amazon.com





What better way to invoke the sunny days ahead than with this sunburst mirror? This gold-rod accent mirror is perfect for any modern space and is sure to brighten up the interior of your home during this last stretch of winter. Being just under 30 inches in diameter, this mirror makes for the perfect gallery wall piece or addition above a bed frame.



Buy It! Patton Wall Decor’s Gold Spoked Sunburst Accent Mirror, $58.15 (orig. $89.99)

Cleaning the house doesn’t have to be a pain — especially if you have a robot doing the work for you. That’s the benefit of this top-rated Roomba, which can pick up all the dirt, debris, and dust scattered throughout the house while you put your feet up and relax. And it comes with a virtual wall barrier, which is a mode that keeps the robot vacuum only in the rooms you want cleaned.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $284.38 (orig. $334.98); amazon.com

These soft, cozy sheets from Oprah-approved brand Cozy Earth are made from 100 percent premium viscose from bamboo. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases to get a comfortable night’s sleep. Available in five gorgeous, neutral shades, they’re 20 percent off right now.

Buy It! Cozy Earth Queen-Sized Bamboo Sheet Set, $295.20 (orig. $369); cozyearth.com



Weighted blankets can often be astronomically pricey, but this quilted option from Brooklinen provides supreme comfort for a marked-down price. Available in four cozy colors, this blanket is lined with a layer of glass beads to calm your body and mind while the woven cotton surface keeps things breathable.

Buy It! Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket, $143.65 (orig. $169); brooklinen.com





Pillow quality can make or break a good night’s sleep, and this down-alternative pillow set is oh-so-soft and supportive. It’s made from hypoallergenic materials and features a breathable cotton cover and polyester filling that helps the pillows stay fluffy wash after wash. You can snag yours for an extra 25 percent off of the current sale price by entering the code PRES25 at checkout.



Buy It!, Standard Textile’s Down Alternative King-Sized Pillows Set of 2, $52.50 with code PRES25 (orig. $80); standardtextilehome.com

This 11-piece induction set offers a collection of cookware you can use every day. With a frying pan, saucepan, saute pan, and more, this set has you covered for just about any dish you want to try your hand at. The cookware features a modern diamond pattern and relies on the durability of strong materials like aluminum.

Buy It! NutriChef 11-Piece Nonstick Diamond Pattern Kitchen Cookware Set, $70.19 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com

High-quality bath towels are an easy upgrade, and these 100% ring-spun cotton towels feel uber luxurious, according to customers. At 24 by 48 inches, they’re big enough to work well in the bathroom and poolside. The Utopia towels have earned more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and they’re currently 20 percent off.

Buy It! Utopia Towels 6 Pack Bath Towel Set, 100% Ring Spun Cotton, $39.94 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Offload the time-consuming chore of deep cleaning your floors to this Bissell robot vacuum that doubles as a mop. With 1,500 pascals of suction power, spinning edge brushes, and a rotating brush roll, the device handily sucks up pet hair, crumbs, and debris in vacuum mode.

Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $225.74 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com



If you’re making some updates to the living room, this coffee table can be the centerpiece for game nights, movie nights, book club, and any other gathering. The contemporary wood surface blends in with many design schemes, and the shelf underneath provides ample storage should you want to place bins underneath.

Buy It! Sand & Stable Coffee Table, $254.99 (orig. $434.05); wayfair.com

For those in the market for a new mattress, you can get the popular Avocado Green Mattress for $200 less leading up to Presidents Day. Made with certified organic cotton, organic wool, and organic latex, this mattress is soft to the touch and medium-firm in its support. If you need a little extra plush, you can always add a pillow top layer.

Buy It! Avocado Green Mattress Queen, $1,799.10 with code SAVE10 (orig. $1,999); avocadogreenmattress.com

Adjustable beds are seriously underrated. Controlled by a wireless remote and Bluetooth app, this adjustable bed from Lucid shifts on command to make reading and watching TV in bed more comfortable. The innovative design can also help reduce snoring, sleep apnea, and acid reflux, according to the brand.

Buy It! Lucid Comfort Collection Full Deluxe Adjustable Bed with Wireless Remote and Smart App, $574 (orig. $827.78); homedepot.com



Not many water bottles can keep drinks cool for up to two days, but the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler can. It holds 30 ounces of liquid and features a flip-up straw for easy sipping. Plus, the durable, double-walled tumbler is 100 percent BPA-free. Not to mention, Stanley tumblers rarely go on sale!

Buy It! Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, $31 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Regardless of how many pots and pans you have, there usually ends up being a favorite — and your new favorite might just be the Always Cast Iron Pan from Our Place. The size and shape makes this pan highly versatile. You could cook an entire pizza, sear meat, sauté veggies, and so much more. Plus this pan comes in seven whimsical colors.

Buy It! Our Place Always Cast Iron Pan, $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com

A cordless stick vacuum is such an efficient tool for cleaning because you don’t have to unplug and replug it in along the way, and most models are super lightweight and easy to maneuver. This Tineco vacuum works on rugs and hardwood floors and can get every last crumb and dirt speck with its powerful suction.

Buy It! Tineco C1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Custom Series, $99 (orig. $119); walmart.com

Mattresses can be a heavy lift (literally and financially), which makes major sales like the ones available for Presidents Day a huge win. You can score the Elite Hybrid Mattress, a Bear best-seller with breathable memory foam, high-density support, and supreme cushioning for $915 off of the original price. And for this weekend only, you can enter the code PD35 at checkout to save 35 percent off sitewide and tack on free accessories when you buy a mattress.

Buy It! Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, $1373 (orig. $2111 with code PD35); bearmattress.com

As temperatures remain wintry in most areas, it’s essential to have bedding that you can bundle up in. It won't matter how cold it is outside, you will stay warm and cozy wrapped up in the Royoliving Down Comforter that shoppers say feels like “sleeping in a cloud.”

Buy It! Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, $107.99 with coupon (orig. $164.99); amazon.com

Looking to upgrade your home office chair? Over 4,000 reviewers have given the Wayfair High Back Executive Swivel Office Chair a five-star rating, with some saying that it's a comfortable chair that is perfect for spending long days behind a desk. You can save a whopping 70 percent off right while this sale lasts.

Buy It! Wayfair Basics High Back Executive Swivel Office Chair, $202.99 (orig. $681); wayfair.com



We may be going into the office more nowadays, but that doesn’t mean an under-desk treadmill for those remote work days is out of the picture. This versatile machine features a detachable armstand which is great for regular treadmill training, and you can then remove it to slide right under an elevated desk for workday workouts. And for 63 percent off, this is a deal that can’t be beat.

Buy It! Sperax Under-Desk Treadmill, $299.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

As the cold weather begins to fade and you venture out more often, a cheerful doormat is a great accessory to greet you on your way in and out. The classic sunburst design is dually playful and sophisticated, and adds a little whimsy to any entryway. The entire Frontgate website is seeing discounts up to 50 percent off, so stock up on your outdoor decor while prices are slashed.

Buy It! Sunburst Half-round Coco Door Mat, $75.05–$189.05 (orig. $79–$199); frontgate.com

An entertainment center is the heart of the living space, ideal for creating a space to watch your favorite shows and movies, as well as store books and other knickknacks. This farmhouse style TV stand has stylish barnhouse doors to hide any clutter, and it’s over 50 percent off today. Depending on your style, the TV stand comes in seven different wood stains. It also fits a TV screen up to 60 inches, so it makes for a good viewing spot for movie nights with your friends and family.

Buy It! Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60 Inches, $141.99 (orig. $304.99); wayfair.com



Today through Wednesday, you can save 15 percent sitewide on Ruggable — meaning you can grab rugs like the stunning Damali Black & White Rug for under $200 when you use the code PRES23. Like all Ruggable rugs, this one is completely machine washable for easy cleaning and durable to extensive foot traffic. The only exclusions on this sale are swatches and gift cards.

Buy It! Damali Black & White 5x7 Rug, $186.15 with code PRES23 (orig. $219); ruggable.com

For those eyeing home decor deals, don’t miss out on this one from Grandin Road. The design of this candle holder is bold and visually interesting with a bronze scale-like base that opens up into a glass cylinder to highlight the candle within. It’s on sale for 20 percent off alongside huge discounts — up to 70 percent sitewide — through Tuesday.

Buy It! Grandin Road Caracas Glass Hurricanes, $55.60 (orig. $69.50); grandinroad.com

Rest even better knowing you saved money after buying this Split California King mattress for $500 off. The mattress is ideal for couples because it holds its shape even when one of you moves in your sleep. And you can adjust the more than 50 firmness settings to find the best level for a good night’s sleep. It’s soft and helps relieve pressure on your back, as well as having a breathable fabric to keep you cool while you doze. Plus, there’s a 365-night trial, so you can get to know the mattress before committing.

Buy It! Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Split California King Mattress, $4,550 (orig. $5,050); saatva.com

Casper’s highest rated mattress, the ultra-comfortable Original Hybrid, is having a serious price markdown for Presidents Day. Made with perforated foam to both cradle your body and keep you cool, this mattress was built with thoughtful support in mind, including several support zones to keep your spine in alignment. And while it’s designed with springs, they’re made to prevent sinking and promote airflow. If you’re worried about the commitment of a big purchase like this, take comfort (literally and figuratively) in knowing that Casper offers a 100-night trial, so if you aren’t satisfied, they’ll pick it up and give you a full refund (though we’re fairly certain you’ll fall in love with this mattress).

Buy It! Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, $1271.25 (orig. $1695); casper.com



Best Tech Presidents Day Deals

Amazon

Wireless earbuds eliminate the hassle of pesky wires that can get in your way, and these waterproof ones are 79 percent off right now. They have over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers say they have “amazing sound quality” and “charge super quickly.” The charging case displays the battery life, so you’ll always know when they need a recharge.

Buy It! Ziuty Wireless Earbuds, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com



It’s never been trendier to wear overhead headphones, and this sleek style from Bose is a great option for someone looking for a good discount. This noise-canceling pair comes in four colors and rivals the Apple Airpods Max (and at a fraction of the price).

Buy It! Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $279 (orig. $329); amazon.com



If you’ve been waiting for the Samsung deals, they have arrived. Save $200 on this 85-inch smart TV that’s perfect for family rooms or home theater spaces. Choose from 32-inch to 85-inch screen sizes to customize your viewing experience. We don’t know when the next holiday deals will come around, so add this to your cart now so you can binge-watch your way through the rest of winter.



Buy It! Samsung 85-Inch Smart TV, $1099.99 (orig. $1399.99); bestbuy.com



In need of a smaller television upgrade? No matter what size or brand, smart models are the way to go. More than 8,000 customers have given this Vizio smart TV a perfect rating, and reviewers claim that the colors are “super vibrant” and the sound quality is “amazing.” Nab the living room essential while it’s under $300.

Buy It! Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (orig. $358); walmart.com



Apple AirPods are beloved for several reasons: They’re sleek, they stay in your ears, and they produce the kind of high-quality sound that users have come to expect from over-the-ear headphones. Snag the popular earbuds while they’re discounted.



Buy It! Apple Airpods Pro (2nd gen), $199.99 (orig. $249.99); target.com

Add this wireless home printer to your cart while it’s $50 off. This best-selling HP DeskJet printer can print, scan, copy, fax, and more. Plus, it comes with a 12-month ink subscription that allows you to print up to 700 pages a month before you run out of ink.

Buy It! HP DeskJet All-in-One Printer, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); walmart.com

If you’ve been saving up to invest in a smart watch, now’s the time. (Get it?) You can save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy smart watch shoppers deem "ingenious" with an “awesome” battery life at Best Buy today.

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium Smart Watch, $429.99 (orig. $499.99); bestbuy.com

If you are constantly getting tangled up in your headphone cords, it may be time for a wireless pair. The JBL Tour Pro Plus Headphones feature active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and an easy setup that delivers exceptional sound whether you’re listening to music, audiobooks, or your favorite podcast.

Buy It! JBL Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.99); bestbuy.com

One effective way to relieve muscle pain after exercising is with a deep-tissue massage gun. This top-rated muscle massager has earned over 25,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers calling it a “must-have” device and praising it for being “quiet yet powerful” in their reviews.

Buy It! Toloco Percussion Massage Gun, $56.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com



Great grooming is hard to come by at an affordable price, but the Panasonic Hybrid Wet Dry Shaver is the perfect candidate for your hair-trimming needs. This shaver, trimmer, and detailer combo with two adjustable trim attachments for precision grooming is nearly 25 percent off, shaving $53 off of the original price to make this luxurious tool a little more affordable — because let’s face it, it costs to look this good.

Buy It! Panasonic Hybrid Wet Dry Shaver, $79.99 (orig. $104.99); amazon.com

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your laptop, now is the time to buy since the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop is almost 20 percent off. With a 15.6-inch screen, it has the perfect viewing size for watching your favorite shows, as well as 512GB of storage for personal or work use. And despite its medium screen size, the laptop weighs less than 6 pounds so it’s quite portable should you want to take it to the office or a coffee shop.

Buy It! Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-Inch Laptop, $529.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com



Best Beauty Presidents Day Deals

Therabody

Facial gadgets are all the rage, but you don’t need to buy every device on the market to get glowing results. The TheraFace Pro is a multitasking face tool from the experts at Therabody that massages, tones, cleanses, and more. It comes with three massaging attachments heads, a microcurrent ring, a cleansing ring, and an LED light therapy ring that can emit red, blue, and infrared light.

Buy It! Therabody TheraFace Pro, $349 (orig. $399); therabody.com

If you’re looking to amp up the volume on your lashes, the plant-powered mascara from Urban Decay will bring the drama. Besides the playful applicator design (which we love), the mascara has a long-lasting formula — up to 16 hours for a full day’s wear. The wand is somewhat curved, which helps curl your lashes while lengthening them, and it has a medium thickness to limit clumps. The quality is there, and considering you can get it for 50 percent off through Monday, this is the time to buy.

Buy It! Urban Decay Wild Lash Plant-Powered Volumizing Mascara, $14 (orig. $28); sephora.com

For a plumped-up pout, the Too Faced Injection Maximum lip glosses can’t be beat — trust us, we put the best-selling lip plumper to the test. You can snag three juicy lip glosses in three limited-edition, pastry-inspired shades for half-off right now.

Buy It! Too Faced Plumped in Paris: Lip Injection Maximum Plump Trio, $19 (orig. $38); toofaced.com

Upgrade your oral care routine with this electric toothbrush that’s double discounted right now. It’s racked up more than 71,800 five-star ratings from customers, with at least one saying the gadget makes their teeth “feel like they have been professionally cleaned.”

Buy It! Aquasonic’s Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $39.95 with coupon (orig. $59.95); amazon.com



If you’re looking for an easy way to create effortless curls, T3 is a favored brand among hair experts. This convertible base lets you interchange different-sized barrels, so you can make loose or tight curls, waves, and anything in between.

Buy It! T3 Convertible Base Interchangeable Power Base, $84 (orig. $120); ulta.com

If you want to add a sunny glow to your complexion, this blush and highlighter palate from Patrick Ta packs a colorful punch. It comes with two powder blushes, two cream blushes, and two highlighters in soft pink, golden peach, and opal pearlescent hues to achieve both matte and dewy looks.

Buy It! Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II, $29 (orig. $58); sephora.com



This powder foundation is ideal for those who want a full coverage look without a liquid formula. The foundation works on all skin types, but can be especially effective for mature skin and for covering fine lines. You can use a wet or dry application via powder brush or sponge. There’s also a tool to find your perfect shade match, as the product comes in eight shades.

Buy It! Laura Geller Double Take Baked Full Coverage Foundation, $20.13 with code EX14 (orig. $36); laurageller.com



Best Style Presidents Day Deals

Nordstrom

Why not take the über-trendy puffer jacket and bring it into spring? This leather puffer coat from Levi’s elevates the oversized style we all know and love in a spring color palette with this seafoam green color. And better yet, it’s water-resistant for those rainy days ahead.

Buy It! Levi’s Water Resistant Faux Leather Puffer Jacket; $89.99 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

We always have our eye out for a Spanx sale, especially when it involves the Jennifer Garner-loved Bra-llelujah bra. The popular brand has so many best-sellers on sale this weekend, so we’ll likely be adding more than a few form-fitting Spanx styles to our cart.



Buy It! Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $33.60 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Cozy up in this super cute fleece from celebrity-loved athleisure brand Outdoor Voices. It’s made from a warm wool blend and features oversized pockets and a lined hood.

Buy It! MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie, $69 (orig. $118); outdoorvoices.com

If you’re in the market for new denim, you can’t go wrong with these high-rise Levi’s. The customer-favorite jeans are made mostly of cotton and a bit of polyester and elastane, meaning they’re soft with some stretch.

Buy It! Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

For comfortable support, pick up this cotton Calvin Klein bralette while it’s up to 30 percent off. More than 16,500 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “so comfy” and “super flattering” in reviews.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $21 (orig. $30); amazon.com



Nike running shoes are already a favorite of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian, and Alessandra Ambrosio, and you can add them to your closet today for almost 40 percent off. The React Infinity 3 shoes are designed for road running and have a smart design to help cushion your foot as it launches off the pavement. Plus, they come in 17 colors, so you have lots of choices.

Buy It! Nike React Infinity 3 Running Shoes, $98.97 (orig. $160); nike.com

Kate Spade is known for elegant purses, and this light blue crossbody bag is no exception. It’s large enough to fit a cell phone, wallet, lip gloss, and other necessities without becoming cumbersome, and this periwinkle blue color feels springy and fresh.

Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody, $90.30 with code BLOOM (orig. $228); katespade.com



Adidas is also favored by celebrities (including our Super Bowl queen Rihanna) and leading up to Presidents Day, you can grab the comfortable and stylish Dame 8 sneaker for $39 off. The shoes are highly cushioned to support you throughout the day, and given the versatile design, they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Buy It! Adidas Dame 8 Sneaker, $90.95 (orig. $130); zappos.com

To add a little sparkle to your everyday look, the Lillian 18K stud set creates a constellation of gems along your ear. The earrings are each 18 karat gold with cubic zirconia stones in a vertical bar shape. The set normally values at $126, given there are three earrings for each ear, but is selling for just $45 right now.

Buy It! Baublebar Lillian 18K Gold Earring Set, $45 (orig. $78); baublebar.com



Who doesn’t love a new pair of black booties, and a 78 percent off pair, at that? The Steven New York Taite Pointed Toe Bootie is super discounted at Nordstrom Rack, making this edgy, shifted-block heel a surefire staple in your wardrobe thanks to its elevated take on the classic black boot.

Buy It! Steven New York Taite Pointed Toe Bootie, $29.99 (orig. $139.99); nordstromrack.com



Crewnecks are always on trend, and this cozy layer has earned over 35,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. It comes in nine different hues and sizes S to XXL, so there’s one for every person and every occasion.

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.70 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Spring is just around the corner, which means the rainy season is almost upon us. Luckily, this adorable cropped rain jacket exists to keep you dry and stylish this spring. The North Face is known for exceptional outerwear, and this color-blocked jacket lives up to the hype. It’s made from 100 percent recycled fabrics and is both water-repellent and windproof (and 64 percent off).

Buy It! The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie, $69 (orig. $109); gilt.com



Live in the lap of luxury in this über cozy waffle robe from chic homeware brand, Brooklinen. It's made of 100% Turkish cotton and is fast-drying to wick away water and keep you warm and dry after bathing. It's also got wide sleeves for plenty of free movement as well as pockets to store whatever you need while you lounge (perhaps your phone or some snacks?). The brand recommends sizing a full size up for the perfect fit (the waffle weave will compress after washing, settling into an ideal shape).

Buy It! Brooklinen Waffle Robe, $92.65 (orig. $109); brooklinen.com



With spring break swiftly approaching (or just a warm-weather vacation in the books), it's a great time to start shopping for a new swimsuit. This tie-back offering from J.Crew features a mid-cut leg for a bit of a more cheeky silhouette as well as removable straps and pads to customize your fit. Our favorite aspect, though, is the built-in UPF 50 sun protection for extra shielding from harmful rays.

Buy It! J.Crew Cutout Tie-Back One Piece Swimsuit, $71 (orig. $118); jcrew.com



Hoka’s lighter-than-air all-distance running shoe is designed with ultimate comfort in mind. From a cushioned tongue, to a removable insole, to a stable yet flexible cushioned base, these shoes will allow you to get your steps or strides in with ease.

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe, $112 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

With the stylish look of leather pants and all the comfort of your favorite pair of leggings, these patent leather pants from Spanx are the best of both worlds. The high-shine fabric smooths with a hidden contoured waistband for an ultra-flattering fit. Plus, they’re available in standard, petite, and tall sizes in the two shades that haven’t sold out yet (but might soon!).



Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Another big mark-down from Zappos: these Sorel Hi-Line Chelsea boots. Save $75 when you shop this popular style over the weekend — that’s enough to buy another great pair of shoes from the brand, like these Sorel lace-up boots.

Buy It! Sorel Hi-Line Chelsea Boot, $99.75 (orig. $175); zappos.com

Lululemon has a selection of popular styles on sale over Presidents Day weekend, including the best-selling Align Tank Top. Available in 13 colors and sizes 0-20, sale prices range from $29-$49, with the most savings to be had on the Auric Gold, Electric Lemon, Spray Leaf Fireside Red Multi, Radial Tie Dye Mauve Grey Multi, and Soft Focus Splatter Green Multi versions. The Align Tank Top is designed for yoga, in part due to its feel-nothing fabric that’s buttery soft and lightweight.

Buy It! Lululemon Align Tank Top, $29 (orig. $68); lululemon.com

Rellery is having a site-wide sale for Presidents Day weekend which includes its popular Birth Flower Necklaces and Disk Initial Necklaces, which Selena Gomez wore on her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. The necklaces are available in either sterling silver or gold vermeil over sterling silver, which is double-plated for durability. Shop these pieces or anything else on the site (psst: we’re obsessed with the Checker Ring) with code FEB10. If your cart hits $250 or more, you get a deeper discount of 15 percent with the code FEB15.

Buy It! Rellery Birth Flower Necklace; $140 (orig. $155); rellery.com

Best Travel Presidents Day Deals

Amazon

Store your favorite jewelry in style with this Oprah-approved jewelry box organizer that’s currently up to 28 percent off. The compact box has plenty of compartments and dividers, so you can easily organize necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Buy It! Benevolence’s LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com



Travel in style with this gorgeous carry-on from Monos — on sale for $54 off this weekend. With an assortment of colors to choose from, this hard shell case rocks design and durability. It’s easy to maneuver around an airport thanks to the spinner wheels, and has a decent capacity despite its compact size. Save 25 percent sitewide when you use the code PRESIDENT during this sale weekend.



Buy It! Monos Carry-On, $229 with code PRESIDENT (orig. $283); monos.com

A high-quality suitcase can make all the difference in a seamless travel experience, and this classic pick from Samsonite is 35 percent off right now. With a scratch-resistant shell, multidirectional wheels, TSA-approved locks, and convenient compartments inside, it makes sense that more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect rating.

Buy It! Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, $129 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Get more bang for your buck with this set of three expandable suitcases for the price of one. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the luggage set (which includes a large, medium, and carry-on bag) a five-star rating. Reviewers dub them “super durable,” “easy to maneuver,” and “very spacious.”



Buy It! Coolife Expandable Luggage Set of 3, $189.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

If you’re planning a weekend escape any time soon, having a quality backpack will help make your traveling easier, and the F.A.R. Convertible Backpack from Away is as versatile as they come. The bag has ample storage for a weekend’s worth of clothes and accessories, with small compartments to help organize your belongings. Plus, the bright blue color will always be easy to spot in airports should you choose to check the bag.

Buy It! Away F.A.R. Convertible Backpack 45L in Blue, $154 (orig. $220); awaytravel.com



Travel hands-free and in style with this cool faux-leather backpack from Calpak. It features a looped woven trim, interior pockets, front and side pockets, and plenty of room for your small carry-on items.



Buy It! Calpak Kaya Backpack, $80.75 (orig. $95); calpaktravel.com





When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day lands on February 20 this year, between Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day — but you don’t need luck to find great deals, because we’ve gathered all the best early deals in one place.

When do Presidents Day sales start?

Presidents Day sales can start as early as February 1 at large retailers, while others wait until closer to the holiday weekend itself, which starts on Friday, February 17.

What should I buy for Presidents Day sales?

You’ll see a vast range of products on sale for Presidents Day, so regardless of your needs, there are lots of opportunities to save. If you’re establishing new habits this year, consider grabbing a new espresso machine and a vacuum to get your headspace and physical space in good working order. You’ll also see deals on beauty, so if you’ve been wanting to try a new skincare product or fragrance, now’s the time to buy it.

You can get everything you need for a new entertainment zone — TVs, speakers, and more — or buy a new suitcase and leave it all behind for tropical warmth on some remote island in the Caribbean. The options and deals are aplenty.

What is typically on sale for Presidents Day?

The most popular deals include big-ticket items like appliances, TVs, mattresses, and more. You’ll also see steep discounts on some home decoration and furniture, as well as beauty and travel products. Retailers that typically have big Presidents Day sales include Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Wayfair, Target, and Best Buy.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Amazon has everything, and that includes a Presidents Day sale. You’ll find many of the same deals as other big retailers in categories like entertainment, beauty, home appliances, travel, and so much more. And if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free shipping on many of these purchases.

