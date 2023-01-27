The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

If you’re an avid online shopper, you look forward to the major markdowns that come along with holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day every year. One such holiday (and its accompanying sales) is just around the corner, and it should not be underestimated: We’re talking about Presidents Day.

This year, Presidents Day lands on February 20, with the long weekend kicking off on February 17. Like during every holiday shopping event, the deals will be abundant at a wide variety of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Best Buy. Discounts on appliances, luggage, TVs, and mattresses from brands like Ninja, Samsonite, Apple, and Avocado are in order for Presidents Day 2023.

But as any veteran shopper knows, deals start rolling out long before the actual holiday, so take advantage of the first major retail holiday of the year now before the masses jump on it later. Below, shop the 15 best 2023 Presidents Day sale deals already available — and bookmark this page for more markdowns, as we’ll update it regularly.

Best Presidents Day Sales

Best Appliance Presidents Day Deals

Save $50 on Vitamix's Explorian Blender

Amazon

Buy It! Vitamix Explorian Blender, $299.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com



Vitamix blenders rarely go on sale, so when they’re even remotely marked down, consider picking one up. The Explorian series boasts 10 variable speeds to make everything from salsa and thick vegetable soups to sippable smoothies.

Save $20 on Instant Pot's 10 Liter Air Fryer Oven

Wayfair

Buy It! Instant Pot 10 Liter Air Fryer Oven, $166.83 (orig. $186.99); wayfair.com



Air fryers have completely changed the home cooking game in the past few years: Within minutes, you can easily whip up crispy veggies, tender meats, and baked potatoes. Right now, this large Instant Pot air fryer is on sale at Wayfair.

Best Home Presidents Day Deals

Save $95 on iRobot's Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com



Cleaning the house doesn’t have to be a pain — especially if you have a robot doing the work for you. That’s the benefit of this top-rated Roomba, which can pick up all the dirt, debris, and dust scattered throughout the house while you put your feet up and relax.

Save $140 on Carote's Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Walmart

Buy It! Carote Pots and Pans Set Nonstick, $99.99 (orig. $240); walmart.com



This 10-piece induction set offers a collection of cookware you can use every day. With a frying pan, saucepan, saute pan, and more, this set has you covered for just about any dish you want to try your hand at. The cookware has a white granite look and relies on the durability of strong materials like aluminum.

Save $177 on Sand & Stable's Coffee Table

Wayfair

Buy It! Sand & Stable Coffee Table, $256.99 (orig. $434.05); wayfair.com



If you’re making some updates to the living room, this coffee table can be the centerpiece for game nights, movie nights, book club, and any other gathering. The contemporary wood surface blends in with many design schemes, and the shelf underneath provides ample storage should you want to place bins underneath.

Save $200 on Avocado's Queen Green Mattress

Avocado

Buy It! Avocado Green Mattress Queen, $1,799.10 with code SAVE10 (orig. $1,999); avocadogreenmattress.com



For those in the market for a new mattress, you can get the popular Avocado Green Mattress for $200 less leading up to Presidents Day. Made with certified organic cotton, organic wool, and organic latex, this mattress is soft to the touch and medium-firm in its support. If you need a little extra plush, you can always add a pillow top layer.

Save $20 on Tineco's C1 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Walmart

Buy It! Tineco C1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Custom Series, $99 (orig. $119); walmart.com



A cordless stick vacuum is such an efficient tool for cleaning because you don’t have to unplug and replug it in along the way, and most models are super lightweight and easy to maneuver. This Tineco vacuum works on rugs and hardwood floors and can get every last crumb and dirt speck with its powerful suction.

Best Tech Presidents Day Deals

Save $35 on Apple's Airpods Pro (1st Generation)

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation), $214.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com



Apple AirPods are beloved for several reasons: They’re sleek, they stay in your ears, and they produce the kind of high-quality sound that users have come to expect from over-the-ear headphones. Snag the popular earbuds while they’re discounted.

Save $60 on Vizio's 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Walmart

Buy It! Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (orig. $358); walmart.com



In need of a television upgrade? Smart models are the way to go. More than 8,000 customers have given this Vizio smart TV a perfect rating, and reviewers claim that the colors are “super vibrant” and the sound quality is “amazing.” Nab the living room essential while it’s under $300.

Save $80 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4

Best Buy

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, $349.99 (orig. $429.99); bestbuy.com



If you’ve been saving up to invest in a smart watch, now’s the time. (Get it?) You can save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy smart watch shoppers deem “durable” with a “long-lasting battery” at Best Buy today.

Best Beauty Presidents Day Deals

Save $25 on Revlon's One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $44.89 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com



This Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush has earned a whopping 271,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and it even landed itself as the best-seller in its category. Let the brush work its magic, styling and drying your hair at the same time.

Save $36 on T3's Convertible Base Interchangeable Power Base

Ulta

Buy It! T3 Convertible Base Interchangeable Power Base, $84 (orig. $120); ulta.com



If you’re looking for an easy way to create effortless curls, T3 is a favored brand among hair experts. This convertible base lets you interchange different-sized barrels, so you can make loose or tight curls, waves, and anything in between.

Save $20 on Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Sephora

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation, $19.50 (orig. $39); sephora.com



Whether you’re blessed with flawless skin like Rihanna or have to use a little product to create a smooth, glowing base, Fenty Beauty’s Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation is a game changer. It creates a long-lasting, full-coverage look, and it comes in an inclusive shade range of more than 50 options to match any skin tone.

Save $29 on Tom Ford's Lip Color Lipstick

Sephora

Buy It! Tom Ford Lip Color Lipstick, $29 (orig. $58); sephora.com



To add a pop of color, sweep this satiny lipstick across your lips. Tom Ford makeup is usually an investment, but with this deal, you can add it to your collection for half-off. It’s a long-lasting, vibrant lipstick that will likely be your go-to when you want to feel your best.

Best Travel Presidents Day Deals

Save $70 on Samsonite's Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Buy It! Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, $129 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com



A high-quality suitcase can make all the difference in a seamless travel experience, and this classic pick from Samsonite is 35 percent off right now. With a scratch-resistant shell, multidirectional wheels, TSA-approved locks, and convenient compartments inside, it makes sense that more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect rating.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day lands on February 20 this year, between Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day — but you don’t need luck to find great deals, because we’ve gathered all the best early deals in one place.

When do Presidents Day sales start?

Presidents Day sales can start as early as February 1 at large retailers, while others wait until closer to the holiday weekend itself, which starts on Friday, February 17.

What should I buy for Presidents Day sales?

You’ll see a vast range of products on sale for Presidents Day, so regardless of your needs, there are lots of opportunities to save. If you’re establishing new habits this year, consider grabbing a new espresso machine and a vacuum to get your headspace and physical space in good working order. You’ll also see deals on beauty, so if you’ve been wanting to try a new skincare product or fragrance, now’s the time to buy it.

You can get everything you need for a new entertainment zone — TVs, speakers, and more — or buy a new suitcase and leave it all behind for tropical warmth on some remote island in the Caribbean. The options and deals are aplenty.

What is typically on sale for Presidents Day?

The most popular deals include big-ticket items like appliances, TVs, mattresses, and more. You’ll also see steep discounts on some home decoration and furniture, as well as beauty and travel products. Retailers that typically have big Presidents Day sales include Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Wayfair, Target, and Best Buy.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Amazon has everything, and that includes a Presidents Day sale. You’ll find many of the same deals as other big retailers in categories like entertainment, beauty, home appliances, travel, and so much more. And if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free shipping on many of these purchases.

