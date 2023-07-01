President Joe Biden Announces New Plan of Action to Aid with Student Debt Relief

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is getting a revamp.

After the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for American borrowers on Friday, the President announced that he will take an alternative course of action to student debt relief under the Higher Education Act.



The 1965 law gives the Secretary of Education the right to "compromise, waive, or release" debt. The President called the course of action "legally sound" while speaking outside the White House on Friday afternoon, per The Wall Street Journal.

"It’s going to take longer, but in my view, it’s the best path that remains to providing as many borrowers as possible with debt relief,” he added.

The White House confirmed that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona had "initiated a rulemaking process aimed at opening an alternative path to debt relief for as many working and middle-class borrowers as possible" using his authority under the law in a press briefing.



Being that the current pause of student loan bills ends in October, the President also announced that his new course of action will give borrowers who are not able to make payments on their loans a 12-month "on-ramp" period where they will not be reported to credit agencies or have their loans referred to collection agencies.



The announcement came shortly after a White House source told PEOPLE on Friday that Biden would make clear that "he's not done fighting yet."

"While we strongly disagree with the court, we were prepared for this scenario," the source said. "The President will make clear he’s not done fighting yet, and will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers."

"I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong," Biden said in an official White House statement.

"The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning," the statement added. "They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it."