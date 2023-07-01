President Joe Biden Announces New Plan of Action to Aid with Student Debt Relief

The Higher Education Act of 1965 allows the Secretary of Education the right to "compromise, waive, or release" debt

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 12:10AM EDT
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
Photo:

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is getting a revamp.

After the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for American borrowers on Friday, the President announced that he will take an alternative course of action to student debt relief under the Higher Education Act.

The 1965 law gives the Secretary of Education the right to "compromise, waive, or release" debt. The President called the course of action "legally sound" while speaking outside the White House on Friday afternoon, per The Wall Street Journal.

"It’s going to take longer, but in my view, it’s the best path that remains to providing as many borrowers as possible with debt relief,” he added.

The White House confirmed that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona had "initiated a rulemaking process aimed at opening an alternative path to debt relief for as many working and middle-class borrowers as possible" using his authority under the law in a press briefing.

Joe Biden

Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Being that the current pause of student loan bills ends in October, the President also announced that his new course of action will give borrowers who are not able to make payments on their loans a 12-month "on-ramp" period where they will not be reported to credit agencies or have their loans referred to collection agencies.

The announcement came shortly after a White House source told PEOPLE on Friday that Biden would make clear that "he's not done fighting yet."

"While we strongly disagree with the court, we were prepared for this scenario," the source said. "The President will make clear he’s not done fighting yet, and will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers."

"I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong," Biden said in an official White House statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning," the statement added. "They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it."

Related Articles
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
The White House Has a Message for Voters as Student Debt Relief Is Blocked: 'Republicans Are Responsible'
Jesse Watters hosts
Who Is Jesse Watters? All About the Fox Host Replacing Tucker Carlson in the 8 O'Clock Hour
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor joins other members of the Supreme Court
Sonia Sotomayor Pens Stunning Rebuke of Supreme Court's Discrimination Ruling: 'Today, the Court Shrinks'
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, United States
The Bizarre — and Hypothetical — Case That Sparked the Supreme Court's Regressive LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
DeSantis Says He Would Abolish 4 Federal Agencies as President, Including Education Department and IRS
Landmark-SCOTUS-Ruling-Strips-Upholds-Affirmative-Action-Policies-on-College-Campuses-062923-1-b792a74ba22240048b3093ea8741c1c8.jpg - tout
Landmark Supreme Court Ruling Effectively Eliminates Affirmative Action on College Campuses
Protesters jockey for position as they gather in front of the Supreme Court
Supreme Court Closes Out Pride Month with Major Blow to LGBTQ+ Rights, Opening Door for Broader Discrimination
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Biden Has Begun Using a CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea
Donald and Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump Allegedly Commented on Ivanka’s Breasts, Backside & 'What It Might Be Like to Have Sex with Her’
City Council candidate Dr. Yusef Salaam is pictured while being interviewed in Harlem
Yusef Salaam, Member of the 'Exonerated Five,' Is on Track to Represent Harlem on N.Y.C. Council
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Calls Trump ‘the Cheapest S.O.B.’ After Reports Hint at Campaign Donations Covering Legal Fees
Minnesota Republican Eric Lucero
Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her
US President Donald J. Trump hosts a roundtable meeting with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2019
In the Midst of Classified Docs Case, Trump is Facing Another Special Counsel Probe Over 2020 Election
Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club
Who Is Walt Nauta, the Former Trump Aide Charged in Classified Documents Case?