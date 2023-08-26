Donald Trump's Georgia mug shot elicited a response from Joe Biden on Friday, with the president commenting on his predecessor's appearance.

"Have you seen Donald Trump's mug shot yet?" asked one reporter in a video posted to the C-SPAN page on Twitter, now known as X.

Biden responded with a laugh and admitted, "I did see it on television."

"Handsome guy," Biden said. "Wonderful guy."

The comments come during Biden's vacation to Lake Tahoe, which straddles the border between Northern California and Nevada. He was stopped by reporters as he was leaving a Pilates studio with his family in tow.



President Biden smiled when asked by reporters if he'd seen Donald Trump's mug shot last Friday. CSPAN/ Twitter

Lake Tahoe marks the second vacation this month for Biden, with the president arriving in Nevada on Aug. 19, per the Associated Press, following another break in early August at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The 80-year-old left the Lake Tahoe region for a day on Monday to tour the area of the Hawaiian island of Maui that was ravaged by recent wildfires. Presently, 115 people have been confirmed dead and 388 are still missing after the blaze ripped through the town of Lahaina, located on Maui's west side.

Former President Trump, who is currently running for president and is the 2024 Republican frontrunner, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Ga. on Thursday evening. A Georgia grand jury indicted him and 18 of his allies on Aug. 14 on charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the U.S. presidential election in 2020, which Biden won.

Included among Trump's allies who were also charged in Georgia were Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and John Eastman.

The 77-year-old turned himself into authorities in Atlanta Thursday night following the investigation led by District Attorney Fani Willis.

As previously reported by PEOPLE, Trump faces 13 felony counts: racketeering (violation of the Georgia RICO Act); three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; filing false documents; and two counts of false statements and writings.



With the latest charges out of Fulton County, Trump now faces a total of 91 criminal counts across four different cases, several of which carry recommended prison time. He would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years if convicted of violating the Georgia RICO Act.

Trump was booked and released following his mug shot being taken in Fulton County, GA. last Thursday. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

After Trump was processed and released Thursday night, he told Fox News that having his mug shot taken was "not a comfortable feeling—especially when you’ve done nothing wrong."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Meanwhile, Biden’s re-election campaign seemingly attempted to capitalize off the media frenzy surrounding Trump's charges Thursday by posting the following message to his account on X: "Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign."

