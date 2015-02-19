What Still Makes Justified's Timothy Olyphant Nervous?

Actor Timothy Olyphant stars as a U.S. Marshal in the final season of FX s hit series Justified but the 46-year-old actor still gets cold feet merging onto the freeway. He’s a (good) whiskey fan and admitted he can’t bear to watch video of any sports injury, when he chatted with PEOPLE this week about “one last thing”

Last time I was nervous

I’m not going to lie to you; whenever I merge onto the freeway, my shoulders raise up a little bit. I haven’t had any serious accidents, but L.A. freeways always make me nervous.

Last gift I gave

I had someone over the other day, and I gave him some Pappy Van Winkle. I can t tell you where I got it. But I poured a glass for my buddy, and I think anyone who drinks their fair share of whiskey would consider that a gift.

Last time I got frustrated

Oh, I have three kids [Henry, 11, Grace, 13, and Vivian, 15]. So when was the last time I saw them, you know what I mean? They’re not always frustrating; that s why we’re keeping them.

Last time I cringed

Probably at some hideous injury from sports. I’ve gotten to the point where even if I read about them and I know I could watch the video, I don’t. I cringe even thinking about it. They always say something like it was an “excruciatingly grue-some” injury. I can’t do it.