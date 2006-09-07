September 18, 2006

People Staff
September 07, 2006 12:35 PM

Wild By Nature

Steve Irwin dies from a lethal stingray attack but leaves behind a wildlife rescue mission and a daughter ready to follow in his footsteps. To find out more about the Crocodile Hunter’s legacy, or to make a contribution to his pet cause, go to the Wildlife Warriors Fund website.

Who’s the Most Inspiring Person You Know?

