September 18, 2006

Wild By Nature

Steve Irwin dies from a lethal stingray attack but leaves behind a wildlife rescue mission and a daughter ready to follow in his footsteps. To find out more about the Crocodile Hunter’s legacy, or to make a contribution to his pet cause, go to the Wildlife Warriors Fund website.

Who’s the Most Inspiring Person You Know?

Do you know someone working to make a difference in the world? Send suggestions to heroesamongus@peoplemag.com.

Please include your name, phone number and return e-mail address.