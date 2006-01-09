Orlando & Kate Clown Around

It may be time for professional swashbuckler Orlando Bloom to hang up his sword. When we caught up with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in London at a VIP performance of Cirque du Soleil: Alegria, he told us that if he had to star in a circus act, he’d skip the daring high wire for a barrel full of laughs – as a clown. “I would no way be able to do the acrobatics,” Bloom says.

No matter. He watched the show from a safe distance: in a private box with girlfriend Kate Bosworth and several friends. The two then headed to the afterparty at the Kensington Roof Gardens holding hands, with Bloom hiding from photographers under a black woolen hat and Bosworth wearing a slinky red skirt and cropped black jacket. “They were pretty low-key,” an observer tells us. “They had a little dance but were very conscious of the paparazzi.” The cuddling couple finally left the soiree (complete with mimes and stilt walkers) at 1:30 a.m., minus Coco the Clown.

Beyonce: Truly Starstruck

She’s up for several Grammys, costars with Steve Martin in The Pink Panther (out Feb. 10) and is the face of Tommy Hilfiger True Star Gold, but Beyonce still gets starstruck. Case in point: When the “Crazy in Love” singer recently performed in front of Tina Turner, “my eyes welled up, and that’s never happened to me,” she told us at the Hilfiger perfume launch at Robinson’s-May in Lakewood, Calif. “I had to do the song twice, and she actually waited in the crowd for me to finish my performance. I thought, ‘How sweet of her.’ ”

Caught in the Act

• Sweethearts Rosario Dawson and Jason Lewis, strolling along the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The couple stopped in to browse at a toy store.

• Tobey Maguire, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers at a home game at the Staples Center. Also on hand: Cuba Gooding Jr. and Andy Garcia.

• Samuel L. Jackson, flying with his wife from Maui to Los Angeles. The beachwear-sporting pair sat in first class on the American Airlines flight.

• By MONIQUE JESSEN, AMY ELISA KEITH, PRIYA MOHAN and SHARI ORNSTEIN