Mary-Kate Back on NY Party Scene

It didn’t take long for Mary-Kate Olsen to get back into the swing of things when she returned to New York after a brief trip to L.A. to deal with what her rep called some “personal business” last week. Monday night she and twin Ashley were at designer Zac Posen’s party at New York hotspot Butter with a few friends (including Ashley’s restaurateur beau Scott Sartiano). Mary-Kate sat in a back booth most of the night, chatting, but got up to dance to Biggie Small’s “Hypnotized” and a few ’80s tunes. The sisters left separately around 2:30 a.m. to avoid the paparazzi waiting outside, climbed into a black SUV and scooted off.

Not Just Man’s Best Friend

Kate Bosworth has gone to the dogs. Actually, they’ve come to her, and not from fancy breeders, either. “My dog’s a rescue … from Morocco,” the Win a Date with Tad Hamilton star told us at a recent Vanity Fair Marciano party benefiting the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at trendy L.A. eatery Dolce. “I’ve been associated with the Best Friends Animal Society for about a year,” said Bosworth. “They helped me rescue a dog from Mexico. It’s difficult sometimes to bring them from another country to the United States, so they came to help me out. They’re knowledgeable about that. That was a little over a year ago. That dog was given to a good friend.” About her own rescued pooch, Bosworth said: “I was in Morocco (with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, while he was filming Kingdom of Heaven) and I saw her just totally malnourished and basically dying on the street. I picked her up and bathed her – she was covered in fleas and ticks – and got her vaccines and got her a little doggie passport and brought her back. She’s the most amazing dog.” Bloom also rescued a dog from Morocco. Kingdom of Heaven is due next year; Bosworth appears next in the Bobby Darin biopic Beyond the Sea, out in December.

Author, Author

Pamela Anderson had a jolly good time in London last week, where she signed copies of her debut novel, Star, at Virgin Megastore in Piccadilly Circus. Looking tanned and radiant, Anderson posed for pictures and signed books for almost two hours. “This is a little kooky, this book signing thing has been really wild,” she told us. “I’m always scared no one is going to show up.” As for her off-time, Anderson – in town with her new boyfriend, model Christian Monzon – said, “I’m sure I’ll go out tonight, I have to. I’m not away from the kids too often, so when I’m away I get to really go crazy.” Speaking of her kids, sons Brandon, 8, and Dylan, 6 (by her ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee), they stayed home with her mother: “The first thing she always says when she comes over is, ‘Don’t you have to go somewhere, don’t you have another country you have to fly out to? I want to spend some alone time with my grandkids.’ I know they’re in good, good hands, being spoiled.”

Caught in the Act

Spotted Recently:

• Rosario Dawson and singer Kate Pierson of the B-52s, at New York’s SoHo Grand hotel for an afterparty following the 7th Annual Lower Eastside Girls Club benefit gala.

• Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa, at a screening of their 7-Up Plus commercials at the Great Jones Spa in Manhattan. Ripa, in a pink Catherine Malandrino blouse, declined a spa treatment. “Not tonight. My son has homework, but I’m going to come back. I really need to get my nails done. They had to do a hand double because my hands are so frightening,” says Ripa. Her favorite spa treatment? A pedicure. Ripa says, “I love getting dry skin off my feet. Do you ever get the razor? I love the razor. I’ll pay extra. I’ll wash your car! Give me the blade!”

• By STEPHANIE SMITH, MARISA LAUDADIO, MONIQUE JESSEN, BRIANA HAAS and VANESSA DIAZ