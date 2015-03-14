Kate Winslet Talks Kids, Love, and Turning 40

Despite earning six Oscar nominations (with one win, for The Reader) and starring in one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, Titanic, Kate Winslet is still seeking career advice – from her older kids Mia, 14, and Joe, 11. “They do very much have an opinion on what I do and don’t do these days,” she says, laughing.

So when she was asked to star as malevolent leader Jeanine in the Divergent series, based on Veronica Roth’s bestsellers, they said, ” ‘Yeah, Mom, you should definitely do it!’ The idea that their mom would play this baddie was incredibly exciting,” she says.

Happily creating a new chapter in her life with husband Ned Rocknroll, their son Bear, 1, and several new roles, Winslet isn’t at all fazed about turning 40 this year. “I don’t know why, but I’ve never felt more confident and happy.”