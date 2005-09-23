Jessica: Why No Ring?

The rumor mill got churning yet again when Jessica Simpson showed up without her wedding ring to a party at the trendy New York City club Garden of Ono at the Hotel Gansevoort recently. But tongues can stop wagging: Simpson denied that it was anything more than a moment of absent-mindedness. “You know, I left it on my bed stand,” she told us. “I’m forgetful. I forgot all my jewelry, except this,” she said, pointing to the chunky beaded necklace around a pal’s neck. “And I’m wearing it!” added the friend.

The speculation didn’t put a damper on the star’s night out with her girlfriends. After having a rollicking good time at Ono, she headed over to nearby Italian restaurant Vento with her posse of 12 pals for a late-night dinner.

Baby Steps

Gerber, move over. Elizabeth Hurley has a new venture in the works: a line of organic baby food. “It’s in very early development,” says the actress and entrepreneur (who also has her own swimwear collection). “It is something I feel very strongly about and I have just turned my farm organic. Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future I should be able to get going at that.”

Hurley – who is filming the action-comedy The Cleaner with Cedric the Entertainer – has the perfect taste-tester in 3-year-old son Damian. The single mom and her tyke split their time between her farm in Gloucestershire, England, and a home in West London.

And as for the other man in her life, she insists that wedding bells with her beau of two years, Indian businessman Arun Nayar, won’t be ringing anytime soon. “It’s all such utter nonsense,” she says. “I went out with Hugh Grant for 13 years, and there wasn’t a month that went by when I wasn’t meant to be pregnant or meant to be getting married. People speculate about getting married and make up quotes about dresses, elephants and horses. It’s all rubbish.”

Caught in the Act

• Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey, visiting Hurricane Katrina evacuees at the Austin Convention Center separately. McConaughey hosted a fish fry while Bullock passed out water and snacks and signed autographs.

• Jamie Foxx, chilling at Chicago eatery Wave. The Oscar winner – who was in town to do fund raising for hurricane victims – drank Grey Goose martinis in the restaurant lounge.

• By MARK DAGOSTINO, MONIQUE JESSEN, ALICIA DENNIS and ELIZABETH LISICAN