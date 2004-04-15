Hello, Baby!

Charlie’s Angel

Denise Richards can attest: Her “compassionate” and “sensitive” husband can also be devilishly charming. But at 3 a.m. on a recent Wednesday morning, the lady at his side – his newborn daughter Sam – was simply not going to be soothed. “I changed her three or four times and fed her and did the burping,” he says. For four hours he tried to get her to go to sleep, but she still wailed every time he left her nursery. “Finally I took her to Denise, and we put her between us,” he says, “and she fell right asleep.” The lesson? To heck with experts who suggest you let babies cry themselves to sleep. “You know what? No,” Sheen, 38, says. “There’s a time when compassion outweighs everything else.”

Compassion – and gratitude. For the star of CBS’s top-rated sitcom Two and a Half Men, late-night sessions with Sam have done more than perfect his diaper-changing technique; they have provided the actor with ample time to thank his lucky stars. The ones, for instance, that sparked his dimming career when he took over Michael J. Fox’s part on Spin City in 2000. He began dating Richards, 33, after she did a guest stint on the series in 2001 and married her in 2002. Their first child, Sam, arrived at 10:57 p.m. on March 9. “I don’t want to say he was instantly changed,” says his father, West Wing star Martin Sheen, 63. “But he was instantly changed.”

Two decades ago, when Sheen had his first child, Cassandra, 19, with his high school sweetheart Paula Profitt, he was but a kid himself. Riding high on acclaimed parts in such ’80s landmarks as Platoon and Wall Street, the third of four actor children of Martin and Janet Sheen, 65 (siblings Emilio, 41, Ramon, 40, and sister Renee, 37, all took their father’s given surname, Estevez), was a party boy less than committed, he has said, to fatherhood. Today, being a father – to Sam and Cassandra – is a top priority. “With a bigger life comes more responsibility,” says Sheen, who has been sober for six years. “But it’s not like I didn’t earn it. It’s pretty friggin’ cool.”

The added responsibility arrived sooner than he and Richards had planned. The two had just finished filming Scary Movie 3 last June when, on a vacation, Richards noticed she “didn’t feel right. I felt tired.” The night they returned to their postmodern home outside L.A., she took several pregnancy tests – all positive. A blood test by her doctor confirmed the news – and that day, during a break on a photo shoot, Sheen went outside and looked up to see a giant billboard. “It was a guy looking forlornly off into space, and it said something like, ‘Unplanned pregnancy is my responsibility too,’ ” recalls Sheen. “People talk about God giving you signs.”

Though surprised, both he and Richards were “thrilled,” she says. “So many women have a hard time conceiving. It was a blessing.” The couple learned their baby’s sex after Richards’s four-month ultrasound; her doctor wrote it down on a piece of paper and handed it to them in a sealed envelope. “That night,” recalls Richards, “I told Charlie, ‘We either open it now or we throw it away. I can’t have it sitting in a drawer.'” They opened it, telling only their parents (though not Sheen’s father, who didn’t want to know). Elated, Richards’s mom, Joni, 50 (who lives in San Diego with Denise’s father, Irv, 54; her sister Michelle, 31, is a facialist), urged her anxious daughter to “just enjoy” being pregnant. The advice proved easy to follow. During her first trimester, Richards felt only mild queasiness and some fatigue. She continued to work (appearing as Sheen’s ex-girlfriend in Men and in the film Elvis Has Left the Building) and work out. “I was walking and doing light weights, easy stuff,” she says.

Richards also indulged her cravings for French toast and grapefruit, rubbed coconut butter cream on her belly to avoid stretch marks (“It worked,” she says) and refused to step on the scale: “After I hit the 10-lb. mark, I didn’t want to know.”

Sheen, meanwhile, read books on fatherhood but soon decided that “you’re not really going to know [what to do] until it happens. So I just put down the books and had faith that my instincts would kick in and new talents would be discovered.” He was right. While his wife reveled in the “amazing” feeling of their daughter hiccuping in her, Sheen rubbed her back, which “always hurt,” she says. “Charlie was great at giving massages.”

As the months passed, there were the usual decisions to make. Choosing a name was easy. Sheen wanted something simple. “Some of these celebrity names today are way out there,” he explains. “It might be cool for a parent to introduce Binocular Jones when he’s 6 months old, but in school, it’s sort of a curse.” Sam, he explains, was the name of a cat he once had. “I hated the cat,” he admits, “but loved the name.” For her part, Richards oversaw turning Charlie’s office into Sam’s nursery, with jeweled picture frames and little mermaids everywhere.

Big Finale!

Some moms-to-be spend their final predelivery hours packing pj’s and making lists. But opting for a choice befitting her role as Will & Grace’s fashion-obsessed heroine, Debra Messing focused on eyebrow maintenance. On the night of April 6, she welcomed brow-stylist-to-the-stars Anastasia Soare into her Los Angeles home. “She was glowing,” says Soare. “She was ready.”

The following day, Messing delivered her first child, a boy, at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While the baby’s name remains a closely guarded secret, Messing, 35, and her husband, actor-screenwriter Daniel Zelman, 36, put out word that their 19-in.-long son weighed in at 5 lbs. 14 oz. “The baby is perfect, and Daniel looked like hell,” reports The Practice star Camryn Manheim, who visited Messing the day after the birth. “She’s so happy, so excited . . . like anyone else, although she did look gorgeous, which is a little upsetting.”

On March 14, Manheim had teamed up with Blythe Danner, Melissa Etheridge and W&G’s Megan Mullally to throw Messing an at-home, girls-only shower. W&G costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes also made guest appearances. With Messing and baby now safely home, McCormack says, “I’m glad my son Finnigan will have a new play pal.” As for Hayes, who says he considers Messing’s son a nephew, he offers, in Jack-perfect cadence, “That was a baby?”

• By KAREN S. SCHNEIDER. JULIE JORDAN in Los Angeles