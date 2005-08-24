Fit Tips from Fergie

How does Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie keep her body in tip-top shape? The ultra-fit singer credits “being onstage with the guys and jumping around.” But she also throws in some real legwork – on a treadmill. “That’s what I like to do,” she says of exercising on an incline, “because you can really do some isolation behind the legs and the booty.”

Next up for Fergie: working on her upcoming solo album. “It’s my lifetime project,” she told as at a recent party for trendy label Heatherette’s Fall 2005 collection at New York City’s Henri Bendel store. “It’ll include songs from all the different phases of my life. The album will be a lot more intimate than my persona in the Black Eyed Peas. I’ve been working on it forever.”

But it’s not all work and no play when Fergie has her beau, Las Vegas star Josh Duhamel, around. “Everything is good,” she says of their relationship. “It’s great.” We’re glad to hear it.

Big Pimpin’

While Beyonce is touring with Destiny’s Child, boyfriend Jay-Z is keeping busy on the social scene. The hip-hop heavyweight recently partied solo at Miami hot spot Mansion, where he sat at a table on the dance floor and watched partygoers groove. Wearing white shorts and an open blue button-down shirt over a tank top, Jay-Z looked like he was fresh off the yacht from his “Big Pimpin'” video.

The following night, the rapper hooked up with fellow rhyme-maker Kanye West. Wearing their shades, the two partied together in the hip-hop room at Miami club Prive and danced on the couches in the jam-packed VIP area. Both sang along when the deejay played “Golddiggers,” West’s new song featuring Jamie Foxx. Expect more revelry when the two converge on Miami again for the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.

Caught in the Act

• Salma Hayek, chatting with a group of friends over brunch at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.

• A pregnant Michelle Williams, visiting good friend and fellow Dawson’s Creek alum Busy Philipps on the set of her new UPN show Love, Inc., which is filming on the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles.

• Avril Lavigne‘s personal assistant, buying the singer more than $3,000 worth of designer goods, including a Marc Jacobs skirt, at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Costa Mesa, Calif. Turns out she doesn’t know her boss’s taste that well: A few days later she returned all the items with the exception of one.

• By TIFFANY MCGEE, JON WARECH, BRENDA RODRIGUEZ and VANESSA DIAZ