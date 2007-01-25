February 5, 2007

Keith Urban emerges from rehab thankful for his sobriety and for wife Nicole Kidman’s support

Sienna, Dakota, Diddy and other snowbizzy types make the wintry scene at the Sundance Film Festival

Rescued teen Shawn Hornbeck resumes his life, while his parents are criticized for putting him on Oprah

Meet the Bradley-Parsons clan, the result of Linda Parsons’s dying wish – that her husband, Bob, and best friend Judi Bradley unite their two families

Five aspiring singers vie for a chance to perform with Justin Timberlake at the Grammys

Marissa Jaret Winokur learned the cause of her cervical cancer and now makes sure other women know how to prevent it

After the only grocery store in Truman, Minn., shut down, high schooler Nick Graham saved the day

Cover

In an exclusive interview, Tyra Banks defends herself against the outcry of critics who have attacked the ex-model for putting on weight

Jennifer Garner answers your questions about new movie Catch and Release, her comfort foods and losing the baby weight

Want to be a better boyfriend? Actress Felicity Huffman tells you how. (Hint: More PDAs!)

With her first album just hitting stores, Katharine McPhee shows a side you didn’t see on American Idol

Legendary columnist Art Buchwald celebrated the last year of his life with humor – and a post-mortem video

Not one to let a little breakup get her down, Cameron Diaz heads to Hawaii for fun in the sun with professional surfer Kelly Slater

Prison Break actress Sarah Wayne Callies sits down for a little friendly interrogation

Corbin Bleu, the teenage star of Jump In! and High School Musical, chats about fame, girls and hair