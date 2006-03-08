Eva's Early B-Day Bash

Her birthday is more than a week away, but that didn’t stop Eva Longoria from starting the celebration early with friends and family at Italian eatery Bella in Hollywood. There the Desperate Housewife – who turns 31 on March 15 – was given a bunch of balloons and a vase of long-stemmed roses, and while she worked the room of 25, she got lots of hugs from her partygoing pals, including actor Mario Lopez. The only important person missing? Beau Tony Parker.

Meanwhile, while the festivities were in full swing, American Idol star Constantine Maroulis feasted with two lady friends at a nearby table.

Seal of Disapproval

Harry Connick Jr.’s biggest critic also happens to be his shortest – 9-year-old daughter Georgia. During a rehearsal for his Broadway show The Pajama Game, the singer-actor came onstage wearing only his skivvies – and Georgia wasn’t thrilled. “She said, ‘I think it was really inappropriate that you came out in front of all those people in your underwear! Dad, you don’t know those people!’ ” Connick says. “I had to laugh at that.” So, how does Georgia – whose sisters are Sara Kate, 10, and Charlotte, 3 – feel about Dad’s kissing scenes with costar Kelli O’Hara? “Gross,” she says.

Caught in the Act

• Christina Aguilera (right), drinking coconut mojitos with pals at Hollywood eatery Memphis.

• Nick Lachey, partying at Hollywood club Lobby with brother Drew’s Dancing with the Stars partner Cheryl Burke. Also on hand: Tara Reid.

• Kirsten Dunst, grabbing breakfast and coffee at West Hollywood cafe Joan’s on Third. After going to the parking lot and finding her car had been blocked by another diner’s car, the actress returned to the restaurant and had them make an announcement for someone to move their vehicle.

