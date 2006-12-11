Couples Watch

• Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, shopping with son Kingston at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. They browsed through the knit tops (perhaps getting some ideas for Stefani’s L.A.M.B. line?).

• Mary-Kate Olsen and boyfriend Max Snow, “holding hands and whispering all night” at Hollywood hot spot Les Deux. Also making the scene: pals David Spade and Chris Rock.

• Brooke Burke, accompanying fiancé David Charvet to the Prive salon in West Hollywood. While he got his hair done, she checked out the jewelry in the boutique.

• Jewel, telling us before her MasterCard “Home for the Holidays” performance in New York City that her rodeo-champ boyfriend Ty Murray makes her homemade gifts for the holidays. “He works with leather and he’ll make me, like, photo albums he sews himself and puts pictures in so it’s really thoughtful.”

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker

• Alec Baldwin, stepping out with Footloose actress Lori Singer at a party for New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts at seafood restaurant Blue Fin.

• Eva Longoria and fiancé Tony Parker, snuggling at trendy New York City restaurant-lounge Employees Only. The couple sat side by side as they chatted and laughed the night away.

• By RENNIE DYBALL, JOCELYN JEFFREY, LISA INGRASSIA and LESLEY MESSER