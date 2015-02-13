Brian Williams In the Hot Seat

Less than a year ago Brian Williams was the 23rd-most-trusted person in America, according to an esteemed advertising-industry poll. Today that number has plummeted to 835, thanks to a tall tale Williams told late last month about being nearly shot down while on assignment during the Iraq invasion. In fact Williams, 55, has told the story many times, changing it dramatically with each repetition. While reporting from Iraq for NBC News in 2003, Williams said to viewers that the Chinook ahead of us was almost blown out of the sky.”

On March 26, 2013, he revised the story on Late Show with David Letterman: “Two of the four helicopters were hit by ground fire, including the one I was in,” he said. On Jan. 30 Williams repeated the more perilous version of the story on NBC Nightly News, saying, “The helicopter we were traveling in was forced down after being hit by an RPG.” As it turned out, none of the versions was true – not even the original story.