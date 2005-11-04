Beyonce Reunites with Destiny's Child

Destiny’s Child reunited at the recent grand opening of Jay-Z’s new 40/40 Club in Atlantic City. Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams enjoyed the lavish festivities together at the new $4 million sports lounge.

Beyonce, clad in a jewel-encrusted gold gown, and Rowland and Williams, both in Roberto Cavalli, were among the 500 VIPs – including Serena Williams, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Magic Johnson, Barry Bonds and football star Terrell Owens – at the event where Cristal flowed and Caribbean showgirls in elaborate headdresses greeted guests. “It’s another milestone,” Jay-Z told us about opening his second 40/40 lounge (the first one is in New York City, with another planned for Los Angeles). “Atlantic City is just the next step.”

One of the evening’s highlights: Revelers had a chance to score a new black Mercedes SLK280 if their diamond-studded key-shaped invite had the winning number combination. The lucky winner of the luxury vehicle? Kanye West‘s publicist.

After hanging out with her girls, Beyonce left with Jay-Z at 1:30 a.m., when the soiree was still at its fever pitch. The party kept going until the wee hours, at around 4 a.m.

Happy Together

Despite rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Gisele Bundchen have called it quits, the couple were very much together during a recent dinner at trendy Japanese eatery Megu in New York City. “They were totally affectionate during the meal,” a source tells us. The pair feasted on the Chu Toro sashimi and the special Toto ravioli. The bill for their delicacies? A whopping $713. But the high price-tag didn’t faze the blissful lovebirds, who “left the restaurant holding hands,” says the source.

Caught in the Act

• Jesse Metcalfe, dining with a friend at West Hollywood eatery Koi.

• Paris Hilton, beau Stavros Niarchos and sister Nicky, hanging out with cast members from Laguna Beach at L.A. club Mood.

• By TIFFANY MCGEE, COURTNEY HAZLETT, BRYAN ALEXANDER and SHANNON BRADLEY