Avril Lavigne's Health Crisis Revealed

On a chilly March morning in the Canadian woods, Avril Lavigne tucks her legs underneath her and settles into the giant purple couch in her living room while the acres of pine and birch trees outside gather a light dusting of snow. For the past five months, the pop star, 30, has hidden herself away in the secluded Ontario refuge she shares with husband Chad Kroeger, fighting to regain her health while speculation churned about the reasons for her disappearance.

Now Lavigne is finally ready to explain why she vanished: Last spring, a tick bite left her with a severe case of Lyme disease that left her bedridden and desperate for answers. At times, “I felt like I couldn t breathe, I couldn t talk and I couldn t move,” Lavigne tells People of the ordeal. “I thought I was dying.”

Last April, when she was on tour, Lavigne began to feel ill. “It was April 11 and I remember waking up drenched, and felt so feverish,” she says. Assuming she had the flu, she took cold medicine, but her symptoms got worse. “I had complete weakness and fatigue. One night, I tried to brush my teeth on the tour bus and couldn t even stand.” She sought help from doctors, who chalked it up to dehydration and exhaustion from tour-After several months and a handful of emergency room visits and consultations with multiple physicians her suspicions were confirmed when she was evaluated by a Lyme specialist.