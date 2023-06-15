Seattle resident and restaurant owner Eina Kwon was sitting in her car at an intersection on Tuesday morning when a shooter began firing into her vehicle, killing her and her unborn child and injuring a passenger.

Detectives believe Kwon, 34, and the suspect had not interacted prior to the incident, KOMO News reports. The suspect reportedly shouted, "I did it, I did it," as officers placed him into custody, the outlet reports, citing a police report.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is being held on assault, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm charges, according to KING 5.

Kwon, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries, The Seattle Times reports. Doctors tried to save her baby by delivering it, but the newborn died shortly after birth.



According to a Seattle Police Department press release, a 37-year-old man was also in the car with Kwon during the shooting and experienced non-life-threatening injuries. The Seattle Times identifies him as Kwon's husband and the co-owner of the Japanese restaurant Aburiya Bento House in Seattle.

Friends of the couple believe they were on their way to work when they were shot, KOMO News reports.

"They were the epitome of everything you wanted the American dream to be about," Kim Ramirez, a family friend, told KOMO News. "To think that some idiot shot them is unbelievable."

The suspect reportedly said he thought he saw a gun in the car, so he reacted by firing into the vehicle, The Seattle Times reports, citing the probable cause statement. However, video evidence collected by authorities shows this claim to be "inconsistent."

The shooting happened in the Belltown neighborhood.

"It’s a shame that such a pretty city has become so grungy and unsafe to the point where I don’t even want to work downtown anymore," resident Lisa McGee told KOMO News. “I'm definitely scared to be in this area. Action needs to happen quick."

