When six Detroit police officers knocked on her door one morning this February and told Porcha Woodruff that she was under arrest for robbery and carjacking, she thought they were joking.

“Are you kidding, carjacking?” she asked them. “Do you see that I am eight months pregnant?”

But Woodruff soon realized that the seemingly absurd scene — now recorded in a civil complaint filed with the Southern Division of the Eastern District of Michigan earlier this month and reviewed by PEOPLE — was no joke. It was a nightmare playing out in real time in front of her 6- and 12-year-old daughters, who were whimpering by the door.

As officers handcuffed her, she turned to her daughters who she had been getting ready for school. “Mommy is going to jail,” she told them.

Porcha Woodruff, nearing the final months of her pregnancy, when she was arrested and jailed due to a false facial match using AI technology. Law Offices of Ivan L. Land, P.C.

Her fiancé rushed downstairs to help, but the couple could not convince officers of Woodruff’s innocence.



The very pregnant Woodruff had nothing to do with the January carjacking — she just sort of resembled another Black woman who allegedly did. That woman, who police say called herself Trinidad, did not appear pregnant and was allegedly involved in a robbery and car heist. In February, police located the stolen car and arrested the driver, but the case was dismissed after the victim failed to appear in court. No one else has been charged in the case.

Woodruff had been mistakenly connected to the crime by faulty facial recognition technology taken from a BP gas station Trinidad had allegedly visited. That facial technology matched an eight year-old booking photograph of Woodruff dating back to her mid-20s after she was arrested on a charge of driving with an expired license. As such, it bypassed the 32-year-old's more recent photograph on file: a driver’s license photograph taken in 2021.

After Woodruff was identified as a potential suspect, the carjacking victim, who according to police may have been drugged at the time of the robbery, picked Woodruff from an array of six photos.



(L to R): Porcha Woodruff's 2015 booking photograph erroneously pulled by facial recognition technology (left) led to her arrest earlier this year. Her 2021 driver's license photograph (right), was also on file, but was not used by the technology. Courtesy of the Law Office of Ivan L. Land P.C.C

The incident made Woodruff the first woman in the country to report being wrongly arrested based on a faulty facial match. At least six people have been misidentified by the technology. All of those people are Black — and half of them were arrested by the Detroit Police Department, according to the ACLU, which has a separate lawsuit pending against the same department for the 2020 arrest of Robert Williams, a Black man also misidentified by facial recognition technology.

The Detroit Police Department, contacted Monday morning, had not responded Tuesday to PEOPLE’s request for a comment on Woodruff’s case or for data supporting their continued use of the technology.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE that the warrant “was appropriate based upon the facts” and noted that Woodruff had been charged based on the facial recognition record and subsequent witness identification before her arrest.

11 Hours in Custody

Woodruff spent much of the next 11 hours sitting on a concrete bench — no beds or chairs were available for the pregnant woman in the detention center — her stomach cramping with “whole belly tightening” contractions every 10 to 15 minutes, according to her medical records included in the civil complaint.

Porcha Woodruff with her family. Law Offices of Ivan L. Land, P.C.

At the Detroit Detention Center, Woodruff answered Detective LaShauntia Oliver’s wide-ranging set of questions recorded in a partial transcript of their interaction included in the civil complaint: from if she often visited the BP gas station where she was mistakenly placed to the number of tattoos she had on her right arm — and if the detective could look at them. (Woodruff let her see the tattoos scrawled across her wrist and arm.)

Then Woodruff asked a question of her own: “How did my name come up?”

Oliver mentioned the photo line-up.

“Did the victim say the female was eight months pregnant?” Woodruff asked.

“No,” the detective said.

Porcha Woodruff was booked into the Detroit Detention Center earlier this year after faulty facial recognition technology misidentified her as a suspect in a burglary and carjacking. Law Offices of Ivan L. Land, P.C.

Similarly, in police records reviewed by PEOPLE, Oliver described the female suspect caught in video footage at BP as a “Black female, medium complexion, wearing red pants, dark color jacket” with a “honey blonde/ brown” curly wig. The detective did not note that the woman was noticeably pregnant in any description in the available police records.

Facial recognition technologies “may transform innocent people into suspects,” Nathaniel Erb, State Policy Advocate at Innocence Project tells PEOPLE. “This increases the risk that innocent people will be wrongfully convicted.”

Erb says that once law enforcement agents zero in on a suspect “even [if] clearly exculpatory evidence often does not derail the investigator's certainty of the innocent person’s guilt.” Moreover, the high-tech qualities of facial recognition gives “the impression of infallibility,” muddying the waters and swaying investigators away from “other methods for corroborating or excluding a lead," says Erb.

That’s what Woodruff claims happened in her case, according to the civil complaint filed against the city of Detroit and Oliver, which alleges that “despite knowing” that Woodruff “was not involved in the robbery or carjacking, Detective Oliver directed” her to return to the holding cell.

About two hours after her interview with Oliver, Woodruff was arraigned and charged with robbery and hijacking, according to the civil complaint. She was released on a $100,000 personal bond around 7 p.m.— about 11 hours after her arrest.

Her fiancé rushed her from court to the hospital. Her heart rate had dipped and she was dehydrated. Previously diagnosed with gestational diabetes, she had been unable to eat much of what the jail made available to inmates, and drank only a lemonade during her incarceration.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Wayne County’s prosecuting attorney, Kym L. Worthy, previously apologized for Robert Williams's arrest by the Detroit Police Department using the same technology in 2020, with the prosecutor, who is Black, noting in a statement that she had “declined” to adopt the police department’s facial recognition policy, citing “studies regarding the unreliability of the software, especially as it relates to people of color. They are well aware of my stance and my position remains the same.”

Studies show that facial recognition technology is much more likely to misidentify People of Color compared to White people. Getty

Research Shows Racial Disparities

The use of facial recognition technology was promoted by Detroit’s Crime Intelligence Unit in a 2020 initiative called “Project Green Light Detroit.” The 29-slide PowerPoint presentation instructing on the technology’s uses notes in all caps: “THE INVESTIGATIVE LEAD ALONE CANNOT SUFFICE AS EVIDENCE ALONE TO MAKE AN ARREST.”

This March – the same month that the underlying criminal case that led to Woodruff's arrest was dismissed – Detroit police's use of facial recognition technology was put under review by the Board of Police Commissioners, less than a year after its last annual mandatory review. The board did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding the review.

Back in October, The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, noting how the technology can unfairly target Black Americans. Black and Asian people are 10 to 100 times more likely to be misidentified by the technology than White people, according to research by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. For that reason, the Innocence Project urges a moratorium on law enforcement’s use of facial recognition technology until the technology proves reliable — and the implementation equitable.

“There could be countless others who have been wrongly arrested,” Erb says. “What we’ve seen is just the tip of the iceberg. He added: “It is Black and Brown communities that suffer when we race to technological solutions rather than the violence prevention strategies that have been proven by research to make us safer. Expanding police surveillance will only increase the possibility for wrongful convictions."

