Pregnant Woman Dies in Texas Crash After Truck Hits Alligator and Rolls Over

A pregnant woman was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday after a truck collided with an alligator on a Texas highway.

The truck hit the gator while traveling on State Highway 35 near FM 774 just north of Corpus Chrisi early that morning, the Refugio Sheriff's Department said in a statement shared on Facebook.

"The truck had two adults and three children in it. All were transported to area hospitals," police wrote.

According to NBC affiliate KRIS-TV, the truck rolled over after hitting an alligator as the animal crossed the road. Officials told the station that there have previously been reports of alligators in the area.

Photos released by police show the damaged truck on its side after it came to a halt in a field off the roadway.

The woman who died has been identified as 33-year-old Gabrielle Breaux, who was 7 months pregnant, according to ABC affiliate KIII-TV.

Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Harold Mallory said that Breaux was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead around 5:45 a.m local time, reported the Beeville Bee-Picayune. Attempts to save her baby were not successful.

The other adult and children involved in the crash are expected to be okay, officials said, according to the outlets.

The alligator also died in the crash, per KIII-TV.

Breaux's relationship with the other victims was not immediately clear. Additionally, it is unknown who was driving at the time of the collision.

The Refugio Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.