Pregnant Whitney Cummings Reveals the Sex of Her Baby: 'This Just In'

Whitney Cummings is having a baby boy!

On Tuesday, the comedian, 40, revealed that she is expecting a son after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child last week.

Poking fun at how her baby looks in a sonogram, Cummings broke the news in her Instagram caption. “My favorite pic of my babies face so far. This just in: it’s a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen jokingly acknowledged in the comments that “he looks like that right wing pepe frog thing.”

Several other A-listers also suggested silly-sounding names in the comments, including Paris Hilton, Tiffany Hadish and January Jones.

Cummings shared even more shots of her sonogram on her Instagram Stories.

“Dude I thought this was my kids face for a second,” she wrote over a photo of her ultrasound that shows what somewhat looks like a face.

In another Instagram Story, she recorded her baby’s hand moving up and down, writing, “He’s waving!”

Whitney Cummings Sonogram. L: Caption Whitney Cummings Sonogram. PHOTO: Whitney Cummings/instagram PHOTO: Whitney Cummings/instagram

On June 20, Cummings announced her pregnancy in a series of photos posted on her Instagram, in which she bares her bump while wearing a bikini in the pool.

In the photos, her dog caught a ball in mid-air as Cummings raised her hand to throw it. The last photo in the series features a sonogram image of her future baby.

"In these pix I am with child," she wrote in the caption. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

In February, Cummings revealed that she might try to have a baby this year after freezing her eggs at 32. Appearing on the third hour of Today and chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, Bush Hager asked the comedian, "It feels like you need to be a mom. Are you thinking about it?"

"Okay so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush," Cummings said. "But I did freeze my eggs."

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant," she continued. "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyones on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cummings previously discussed her decision to freeze her eggs with Vanity Fair in 2016.

"I feel like I was dating people just because I was on a deadline," she said of the decision at the time.

The year prior, Cummings shared a look at her preparation to freeze her eggs in a since-deleted tweet showing her giving herself an injection ahead of an egg retrieval, where she revealed it was "going great!"

