Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates 'Bey-Bee's' First Concert as She Shows Off Bump Before Beyoncé Show

Uzo Aduba is bumping along to Beyoncé!

On Monday, the pregnant actress, 42, celebrated her "Bey-bee's first concert" as she posed for new photos ahead of the Beyoncé performance in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a full silver ensemble, the Orange Is the New Black alum showed off her bump in a pleated crop top and high-waisted pants paired with a long silver robe. She cradled her stomach in one picture and struck a fierce pose in another.

"Bey-bee’s first concert. It was incredible to step out with our Little One and my girl, @idaravictor to see the one and only 👑🐝🪩 @beyonce What a spectacular show," Aduba wrote.

"Happy Birthday, Beyonce. You truly are The Queen. Shout out also to the bestie, @iwildflower for the sisterly help bringing look to life. Love you lady. What NIGHT!" she concluded the post.

Earlier this month, Aduba smiled with family and friends as she celebrated her baby shower alongside husband Robert Sweeting.

"Our Baby Shower:). It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us, and to spend great time with our loved ones. Robert and I get more and more excited with every day," she captioned the photos shared on Instagram.

"To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good good time!"

Addressing her choice in wearing a pink dress for the occasion, the soon-to-be mom told fans it's "hinting at nothing."

"I honestly just liked the color. 🤗😉 #babyshower," she concluded her caption.

In June, Aduba revealed she was pregnant while appearing at the 2023 Tony Awards. A rep for the couple also confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE.

"The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents," an insider shared at the time.

In September 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the actress and Sweeting had gotten married quietly in 2020 in New York.

