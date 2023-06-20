Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Husband as an 'Incredible' Dad on His First Father's Day

Uzo Aduba shared her excitement to see her husband grow into his role as a dad on the first Father's Day since sharing they're expecting their first baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 20, 2023 05:38PM EDT
Uzo Adub
Photo:

Uzo Adub/Instagram

Uzo Aduba is celebrating her husband on his first Father's Day.

After announcing that they're expecting their first baby earlier this month, the Orange Is the New Black alum, 42, reflected on filmmaker husband Robert Sweeting and their next chapter in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Father-to-be. I love how great you are going to be in this role, @robertsweetinglife," she wrote.

"Happy first Father’s Day. I love you so much and appreciate everything you have been to us on this journey. Thank you for being an incredible father. Already. #fathersday."

Aduba first revealed she was expecting while appearing at the 2023 Tony Awards. A rep for the couple also confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE.

"The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents," an insider shared.

Aduba unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket to reveal her bump while standing on the Tony's red carpet.

Uzo Aduba Tony Awards

 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Aduba recently reflected on the mothers in her life in the past and present in an Instagram post on Mother's Day.

"Happy beautiful Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there. I honor all of you. I was so blessed to have a great mother who I am truly grateful to have had, here, for so many remarkable years. I wish we could have had even more, seen even more together in the physical, but I know we are sharing and making so many new memories together in the spiritual," she wrote.

"God Bless each of you who do this job, both the born unto you and the chosen. I hope you get a chance to enjoy your very special and deserved day. I love you so much, Mommy! Thanks for being such a great mother to me. Love, Your Zozo. 💜💜."

