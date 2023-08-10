Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Baby Shower with Family and Friends: 'More Excited with Every Day'

Uzo Aduba was surrounded by loved ones as she prepares to get into mommy mode.

On Thursday, the pregnant actress, 42, smiled with family and friends as she celebrated her baby shower alongside husband Robert Sweeting.

"Our Baby Shower:). It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us, and to spend great time with our loved ones. Robert and I get more and more excited with every day," she captioned the photos shared on Instagram.

"To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good good time!"

Addressing her choice in wearing a pink dress for the occasion, the Orange Is the New Black alum told fans it's "hinting at nothing."

"I honestly just liked the color. 🤗😉 #babyshower," she concluded her caption.

In June, Aduba revealed she was pregnant while appearing at the 2023 Tony Awards. A rep for the couple also confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE.

"The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents," an insider shared at the time.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In September 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the actress and Sweeting had gotten married quietly in 2020 in New York.

Aduba opened up about her marriage for the first time in an Instagram post that month while quoting When Harry Met Sally.

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," she wrote.