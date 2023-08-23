Pregnant Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Mom and Dad' Mirror Selfie with Liev Schreiber

The couple is expecting their first baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:52PM EDT
Pregnant Taylor Niesen Poses in 'Mom and Dad' Mirror Photo with Husband Liev Schreiber
Photo:

Taylor Niesen/Instagram

Taylor Neisen is celebrating her baby on the way!

The 31-year-old mom-to-be shared photos on Instagram Wednesday, posting about her pregnancy for the first time.

Sharing a black and white close-up of her bump with her dog's tail resting on it, she wrote, "BFFs."

In a mirror photo later shared on her Instagram Story, she posed belly-to-belly with husband Liev Schreiber, 55, while both are in bathing suits.

"Mom & dad," she captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The baby on the way will be Neisen's first child. Schreiber, whom she first started dating in 2017, shares two children — Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16 — with ex Naomi Watts.

The former Miss South Dakota and Schreiber, who tend to stay out of the spotlight for the most part, appear to get along well with Schreiber's ex, who referred to the crew as a "modern family" in a June Instagram photo that also included Watts' husband, Billy Crudup.

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Keeping his message simple with a "Congratulations!!!!" Schreiber posted a photo of Watts posing with Kai as the two held flowers. He also shared a sweet photo of Kai holding up their graduation certificate.

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the Hamptons Magazine Fall Fashion event with Zadig and Voltaire at Si Si Restaurant on August 28, 2022 in East Hampton, New York
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber. Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Despite Schreiber's star status, the actor admitted to Ellen Degeneres in 2019 that his then-preteen kids didn't consider him "cool."

“You’re never cool to your own kids,” Schreiber said. “I don’t know anybody who is cool to their own kids.”

The Tony Award-winning actor revealed he even took on roles in animated movies such as Isle of Dogs, hoping to impress his children.

“And my kids, their reaction to them is, ‘Yeah, but you’re just a voice.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’m one of the main characters!’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but you’re the bad guy.’ "

“It’s like ... I’ve just accepted the fact that it’s impossible,” Schreiber added. “I’ll never be cool.”

Related Articles
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Eve and son
Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside
Gwen Stefani Celebrates as Son Zuma Turns 15: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant. Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Enjoy Quality Time with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents: 'United'
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Have Fun at 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' Reunion with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents
Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Sienna Miller Steps Out in Floaty White Dress Days Before Pregnancy Is Revealed
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has On the Teen
Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Son Jack on His 16th Birthday: 'You Changed Our Lives'
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'