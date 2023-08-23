Pregnant Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Mom and Dad' Mirror Selfie with Liev Schreiber

Taylor Neisen is celebrating her baby on the way!

The 31-year-old mom-to-be shared photos on Instagram Wednesday, posting about her pregnancy for the first time.

Sharing a black and white close-up of her bump with her dog's tail resting on it, she wrote, "BFFs."

In a mirror photo later shared on her Instagram Story, she posed belly-to-belly with husband Liev Schreiber, 55, while both are in bathing suits.

"Mom & dad," she captioned the shot.

The baby on the way will be Neisen's first child. Schreiber, whom she first started dating in 2017, shares two children — Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16 — with ex Naomi Watts.

The former Miss South Dakota and Schreiber, who tend to stay out of the spotlight for the most part, appear to get along well with Schreiber's ex, who referred to the crew as a "modern family" in a June Instagram photo that also included Watts' husband, Billy Crudup.

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Keeping his message simple with a "Congratulations!!!!" Schreiber posted a photo of Watts posing with Kai as the two held flowers. He also shared a sweet photo of Kai holding up their graduation certificate.



Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber. Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Despite Schreiber's star status, the actor admitted to Ellen Degeneres in 2019 that his then-preteen kids didn't consider him "cool."

“You’re never cool to your own kids,” Schreiber said. “I don’t know anybody who is cool to their own kids.”

The Tony Award-winning actor revealed he even took on roles in animated movies such as Isle of Dogs, hoping to impress his children.

“And my kids, their reaction to them is, ‘Yeah, but you’re just a voice.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’m one of the main characters!’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but you’re the bad guy.’ "

“It’s like ... I’ve just accepted the fact that it’s impossible,” Schreiber added. “I’ll never be cool.”

