Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School

Schroeder's 2-year-old daughter Hartford begins her first day of preschool this week

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 5, 2023 12:20PM EDT
stassi schroeder holding baby
Photo:

Stassi Schroeder Clark/Instagram

Stassi Schroeder is doing her best not to miss an important milestone.

On Monday, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, shared a candid post on her Instagram Story as she entered the final stretch of her second pregnancy.

Posting a photo of her pregnant belly in the mirror, Schroeder penned a lengthy caption that revealed she's "trying to hold this baby in" as her firstborn starts school this week.

"Held this baby in for a September sapphire," she began. "Then spent the weekend trying to induce labor naturally."

stassi schroeder holding baby

Stassi Schroeder Clark/Instagram

"Now that the weekend window has passed, I'm trying to hold this baby in again, because I will die and legit be devastated if I can't bring Hartford to her first day of school this week," Schroeder continued, referring to her 2-year-old daughter who starts preschool this week.

"Attempting to time this baby is like solving the freaking Pythagorean theorem. Okay I feel chaotic. Good morning."

This isn't the first struggle that Schroeder has had as she prepares to welcome her second baby. In August, she and her husband Beau Clark, 43, revealed on their Instagram Stories that their home had been damaged as a result of Hurricane Hilary, which dumped heavy rain all across Southern California.

"New baby's nursery. What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives?" Clark wrote, asking for contractor recommendations as he showed the water coming in from the ceiling and bubbling under the windows in the partially set-up room.

Schroeder also announced the couple's misfortune, writing, "And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time."

"My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery 😭," she wrote alongside a video showing water pouring in through the light fixtures.

Although the past few weeks have been stressful for Clark and Schroeder, the couple was able to find some time for a date night as they attended Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Los Angeles earlier in August.

Photos captured the pair walking hand-in-hand into the stadium’s Bootsy Bellows Field Club on Friday night, with Schroeder's baby bump on full display in a white form-fitting dress.

After the show, Clark posted about the concert on his Instagram Story, writing over GIF of Swift, 33, forming a heart with her hands. “Ok. I get it now," he said. "Seriously one of the most amazing experiences EVER. I AM NOW A SWIFTY 🫶.”

