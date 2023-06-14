Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Playfully Poses for Nude Maternity Photos: 'Mama's Boy'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Beau Clark

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 14, 2023 12:28PM EDT
Stassi Schroeder
Photo:

Martina Tolot 

Stassi Schroeder is embracing her pregnancy body.

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, shared a series of photos on Instagram completely nude, baring all for a maternity shoot.

In the pictures, Schroeder has her signature blonde hair tied up and angles her body to the left, showcasing her bump. Covering her breasts, Schroeder smiles, sticks her tongue out, and stares directly into the camera.

"Manifesting a well-adjusted mama's boy," she captioned the series.

Stassi Schroeder

Martina Tolot 

Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark, 43, are already expecting their second baby together and are already parents to daughter Hartford, 2. The pair tied the knot in 2020.

In March, Schroeder announced the sex of her second baby on an episode of the couple's podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby. "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder shared in the episode. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe…I don't know how to f---king explain it."

The couple also posted a teaser clip on their podcast Instagram account documenting the experience.

"Okay, we're headed to New York and right when we land, we're going to our favorite place in New York, Rolf's, the magical Christmas restaurant, and the Taylors are going to tell us whether we're having a boy or a girl," Schroeder excitedly narrated in the video, referring to their friends Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue.

Stassi Schroeder

Martina Tolot 

Outside Rolf's German Restaurant, Clark tossed up his hands asking, "Boy or Girl, boy or girl?"

"We're here. This is where we're going to find out," Schroeder said.

"I know I'm going to cry. I'm going to cry right now," she said inside the restaurant.

At their table, Schroeder and Clark then opened the box revealing the sex of their baby.

Upon finding out, Schroeder bowed her head onto the table with her hands in front of her face, while Clark placed his on the side of his head in shock.

Earlier that month, Schroeder and Clark announced that their family would be growing in a joint Instagram post.

"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," Schroeder wrote alongside a photo of her sitting on the couch, draping one arm over her bump and the other around daughter Hartford Charlie Rose.

