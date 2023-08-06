Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Enjoy Date Night at Taylor Swift Concert in L.A.

The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, are expecting a baby boy

Published on August 6, 2023 03:25PM EDT
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark enjoyed a date night at one of Taylor Swift's L.A. concerts. Photo:

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark had an epic date night.

The soon-to-be parents of two enjoyed an enchanted evening at one of Taylor Swift’s six sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in California on the latest stop of the singer's Eras Tour. Photos captured the couple walking hand-in-hand into the stadium’s Bootsy Bellows Field Club on Friday night.

Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark arrive at a Taylor Swift concert.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

Schroeder, 35, had her growing baby bump on display in a white form-fitting dress. She also sported a tan blazer and matching kitten heels topped with a bow. Clark, 43, opted for a shirt that cleverly referenced the lyrics to Swift’s hit song “Anti-Hero.” The rainbow-colored text read in all caps, “It’s me, hi, I’m the husband, it’s me.”

Clark posted about the concert on his Instagram Story on Saturday. He wrote over a GIF of Swift, 33, forming a heart with her hands, “Ok. I get it now. Seriously one of the most amazing experiences EVER. I AM NOW A SWIFTY 🫶.”

Beau Clark
Beau Clark shares his thoughts on the Taylor Swift concert in an Instagram Story post.

Beau Clark/Instagram

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband are currently expecting their second baby together. They are already parents to daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2.

In March, the couple revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy after announcing that Schroeder was pregnant just a week before. They shared a video of them finding out the news on their family podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder arrive at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second baby together.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder confessed in the episode. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don't know how to f------ explain it."

They also posted a teaser clip on their podcast's Instagram account documenting the experience.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the couple's last season of Vanderpump Rules.

They were set to wed in Italy in October 2020, but because of the pandemic, they tied the knot that month during a small ceremony.

