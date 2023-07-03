Pregnant Stassi Schroeder's Daughter, 2, Spends Hours in ER with 'Breathing Issues': 'Super Scary'

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are in the midst of a "scary moment" with their little girl.

Early Monday, Clark, 43, shared a photo on his Instagram Story that shows daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2, with her leg hanging out of a hospital bed as the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, cuddles her from behind.



"It's been a morning," the commercial casting director captioned the shot.

Hours later, he offered a longer explanation of the situation, writing, "Soooo last night she was breathing very fast and hard."

Beau Clark/Instagram

Clark explained the couple "took her to the ER around 6:00 am" and learned, "she has some breathing issues, possibly high asthma and lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever."

"She's on her second 'breathing face thing machine,' with something that will open her lungs up more," he explained of Hartford. "Now we're just waiting, hoping this works the second time."



He concluded, "Will update when we know more. It's super scary seeing your kid like this."

"Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She's improved slightly with her breathing," he later updated followers on his Instagram Story.



"Her little belly breathing is what everyone was worried about," he explained. "So she's going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing. But we might have to go back again tonight if she gets worse again."



"For now, she's got an ice cream cone and is on the couch watching Frozen."



Sharing a video of Hartford's heavy breathing, he advised, "This was this morning ... If you see your child breathing like this, take them to the hospital ASAP !!!"