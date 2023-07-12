Shawn Johnson East Walks the 2023 Espys Red Carpet After Making Pregnancy Announcement

The retired Olympic gymnast announced that she is expecting her third baby with husband Andrew East on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 11:58PM EDT
Shawn Johnson East
Photo:

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Shawn Johnson East is keeping the celebration going!

After announcing that she and her husband, Andrew East, are expecting their third baby together earlier on Wednesday, the couple, both 31, got all dressed up to attend the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Before hitting the red carpet, the athlete chronicled their road to the ESPYs in a series of Instagram Story posts, beginning with a photo on an airplane and the text, "Big day. Check back here soon for an update."

Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

She followed the post with a clip from their breakfast where they explained that they hadn't been to the annual award show since their 2015 engagement. Before sharing a video of herself getting ready for the big event, she shared various throwback photos of herself wearing loose clothing.

The retired gymnast shared alongside a photo in gray athleisure: "I feel free not having to hide this any more hahahahah it was getting hard."

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

Johnson East then proudly put her baby bump on display on the ESPYs red carpet, dressed in a strapless, bright blue gown, and posed for pictures alongside her husband, who wore all black to the event.

The couple – who are already parents to son Jett James, 2, and daughter Drew Hazel, 3½ – made their latest pregnancy announcement by sharing a post on Instagram and a video on their YouTube channel.

Andrew East and Shawn Johnson at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/getty

For their Instagram announcement, Johnson shared a series of photos that featured a picture of the gymnast sitting at an ancient stadium in Greece and then posing with her bump to the side. She captioned the post, "Swipe for a surprise ☺️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In their YouTube video, East added, "It's going to be a heck of a journey. Shawn's done the whole gymnastics thing. I gotta do the whole football thing. But there's been no better journey that we've been on than this parenting thing together. We get to do it once more as a team."

Related Articles
LeBron James speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Lebron James Fakes Out ESPYS Crowd With Near-Retirement: 'Lucky for You Guys, That Day Is Not Today'
ESPYS Angel Reese
Angel Reese Promises 'Another Natty Is Coming' After Winning Breakout Athlete at 2023 ESPY Awards
Damar Hamlin speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Damar Hamlin Tears Up as He Honors First Responders Who Saved His Life at ESPYS: 'It's a Blessing'
Chanel Iman
Pregnant Chanel Iman Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Walking the Runway at Miami Swim Week
ESPYS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 ESPYS
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Yellowstone
Emmys 2023: 'Yellowstone' and Its '1923' Spinoff Get Snubbed Ahead of Final Bow for Kevin Costner-Led Series
Pregnant Barbie Blank Celebrates Twins in Adorable Bee-Themed Baby Shower
Pregnant Barbie Blank Celebrates Twins in Adorable Bee-Themed Baby Shower: 'Most Amazing Experience'
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby, Maddie Mendoza! Colorado Infant Chosen in Annual Spokesbaby Contest
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby, Colorado's Maddie Mendoza! 'It Feels Like a Dream' (Exclusive)
ESPYS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Red Carpet Date Night #2! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Hit the 2023 ESPY Awards
Patrick Mahomes speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Patrick Mahomes Wins Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPY Awards, Thanks Family for 'Making Me the Guy That I Am'
Paris Hilton Says Sheâs âDreaming of The Day When I'll Have a Little Princessâ as She Spends Time with Nieces
Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces
Rihanna Reacts to Spotify Achievement 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My Shâ'
Pregnant Rihanna Strips Down to Red Underwear for Savage X Fenty Photoshoot – See Photos!
osh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have a Glam Date Night at 'Barbie' Movie Premiere (Exclusive)
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere