Shawn Johnson East Walks the 2023 Espys Red Carpet After Making Pregnancy Announcement

Shawn Johnson East is keeping the celebration going!

After announcing that she and her husband, Andrew East, are expecting their third baby together earlier on Wednesday, the couple, both 31, got all dressed up to attend the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Before hitting the red carpet, the athlete chronicled their road to the ESPYs in a series of Instagram Story posts, beginning with a photo on an airplane and the text, "Big day. Check back here soon for an update."

Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

She followed the post with a clip from their breakfast where they explained that they hadn't been to the annual award show since their 2015 engagement. Before sharing a video of herself getting ready for the big event, she shared various throwback photos of herself wearing loose clothing.

The retired gymnast shared alongside a photo in gray athleisure: "I feel free not having to hide this any more hahahahah it was getting hard."

Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

Johnson East then proudly put her baby bump on display on the ESPYs red carpet, dressed in a strapless, bright blue gown, and posed for pictures alongside her husband, who wore all black to the event.

The couple – who are already parents to son Jett James, 2, and daughter Drew Hazel, 3½ – made their latest pregnancy announcement by sharing a post on Instagram and a video on their YouTube channel.



Christopher Polk/getty

For their Instagram announcement, Johnson shared a series of photos that featured a picture of the gymnast sitting at an ancient stadium in Greece and then posing with her bump to the side. She captioned the post, "Swipe for a surprise ☺️."

In their YouTube video, East added, "It's going to be a heck of a journey. Shawn's done the whole gymnastics thing. I gotta do the whole football thing. But there's been no better journey that we've been on than this parenting thing together. We get to do it once more as a team."

