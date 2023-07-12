Celebrity Parents Shawn Johnson East Walks the 2023 Espys Red Carpet After Making Pregnancy Announcement The retired Olympic gymnast announced that she is expecting her third baby with husband Andrew East on Wednesday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 11:58PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock Shawn Johnson East is keeping the celebration going! After announcing that she and her husband, Andrew East, are expecting their third baby together earlier on Wednesday, the couple, both 31, got all dressed up to attend the 2023 ESPY Awards. Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant! Former Olympic Gymnast and Husband Andrew East Expecting Third Baby Before hitting the red carpet, the athlete chronicled their road to the ESPYs in a series of Instagram Story posts, beginning with a photo on an airplane and the text, "Big day. Check back here soon for an update." Shawn Johnson East/Instagram She followed the post with a clip from their breakfast where they explained that they hadn't been to the annual award show since their 2015 engagement. Before sharing a video of herself getting ready for the big event, she shared various throwback photos of herself wearing loose clothing. The retired gymnast shared alongside a photo in gray athleisure: "I feel free not having to hide this any more hahahahah it was getting hard." Shawn Johnson Reflects on Olympic Career as She Visits Ancient Stadium with Kids: 'Proud of Where I Am' Shawn Johnson East/Instagram Johnson East then proudly put her baby bump on display on the ESPYs red carpet, dressed in a strapless, bright blue gown, and posed for pictures alongside her husband, who wore all black to the event. The couple – who are already parents to son Jett James, 2, and daughter Drew Hazel, 3½ – made their latest pregnancy announcement by sharing a post on Instagram and a video on their YouTube channel. Christopher Polk/getty For their Instagram announcement, Johnson shared a series of photos that featured a picture of the gymnast sitting at an ancient stadium in Greece and then posing with her bump to the side. She captioned the post, "Swipe for a surprise ☺️." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In their YouTube video, East added, "It's going to be a heck of a journey. Shawn's done the whole gymnastics thing. I gotta do the whole football thing. But there's been no better journey that we've been on than this parenting thing together. We get to do it once more as a team."